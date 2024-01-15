The Most Shocking First Lines of Mystery Novels

Elisa Shoenberger has been building a library since she was 13. She loves writing about all aspects of books from author interviews, antiquarian books, archives, and everything in between. She also writes regularly for Murder & Mayhem and Library Journal. She's also written articles for Huffington Post, Boston Globe, WIRED, Slate, and many other publications. When she's not writing about reading, she's reading and adventuring to find cool new art. She also plays alto saxophone and occasionally stiltwalks. Find out more on her website or follow her on Twitter @vogontroubadour.

“It was inevitable: the scent of bitter almonds always reminded him of the fate of unrequited love.” Thus starts Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s masterpiece Love in the Time of the Cholera. It’s one of my favorite first lines in all of literature; it draws you in and makes you ask so many questions. What smells of bitter almonds? Is there cyanide? Is there a murder? Why does the narrator associate it with unrequited love? What happened in their life?

Mysteries and thrillers can also have truly shocking beginnings that suck you in immediately. Usually, there are a lot of questions that result (as seen in the example above). Of course, what is considered shocking is going to be subjective, depending on the point of view of the person and/or the time period in which the list was made. For me, the most startling lines seemed to be conventional at first, and then there was a twist at the end. Or the sentence is so quick and neat, like lightning.