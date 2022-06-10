72 of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads Right Now

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Goodreads has revealed the most popular and best reviewed new books of the year so far. To compile the midyear list, the Goodreads’ editorial team analyzed the TBRs of more than 140 million members. The rankings were determined not only by which books were added to wish lists the most, but also by which books received a rating of 3.5 stars or more.

Included in the list are YA and adult books, books by familiar names as well as a few debut authors, and a breakdown by genre. Here are the results:

