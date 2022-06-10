72 of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads Right Now
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Goodreads has revealed the most popular and best reviewed new books of the year so far. To compile the midyear list, the Goodreads’ editorial team analyzed the TBRs of more than 140 million members. The rankings were determined not only by which books were added to wish lists the most, but also by which books received a rating of 3.5 stars or more.
Included in the list are YA and adult books, books by familiar names as well as a few debut authors, and a breakdown by genre. Here are the results:
Fiction
- One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
- Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
- To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
- Violeta by Isabel Allende, translated by Frances Riddle
- The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
- The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González
- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
- The Unsinkable Greta James by Jennifer E. Smith
- Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
- Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
Mystery & Thriller
- The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
- The Maid by Nita Prose
- A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham
- The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
- The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
- Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins
- The Night Shift by Alex Finlay
- Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li
- Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
- The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf
- Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
- What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas
- Book of Night by Holly Black
- Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
- The War of Two Queens by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
- The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
- How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
- The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
- Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
- Elektra by Jennifer Saint
- Nettle & Bone by by T. Kingfisher
Romance
- Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey
- Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
- Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma
- Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Something Wilder by Christina Lauren
- One Night on the Island by Josie Silver
- Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
- The No-Show by Beth O’Leary
- The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
- Electric Idol by Katee Robert
Young Adult
- Gallant by V.E. Schwab, illustrated by Manuel Sumberac
- The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh
- Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
- I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
- I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys
- This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi
- Only a Monster by Vanessa Len
- A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
- All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
- Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
- She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
- Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
Nonfiction
- The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
- Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention- and How to Think Deeply Again by Johann Hari
- How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur
- The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan
- The Power of Regret by Daniel H. Pink
- Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain
- South to America by Imani Perry
- What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
- Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes
- Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- NYPL is Giving Away 500,000 Free Books This Summer!
- LeVar Burton Calls National Increase in Book Bans “Embarrassing”
- Audiobook Sales Up for 10th Straight Year
- Unburnable Copy of The Handmaid’s Tale Sells for $130,000
- Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of 2022 So Far
- A Group of Louisiana Libraries Block Cultural Displays
- New Children’s Book by Channing Tatum Inspired by His Daughter
- R.L. Stine is Releasing New Horror Stories for Kids This Summer
- High School Activist Given PEN Award for Organizing Protests Against “Don’t Say Gay” Bill