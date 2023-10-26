The Most Popular Doctor Who Episodes, Ranked

Ahead of the November 25th return of Doctor Who that will bring in the show’s 60th anniversary, Journo Research (courtesy of CasinoAlpha) has revealed the most popular Doctor Who episodes among fans.

Doctor Who initially ran November 1963 to December 1989, and was revived in March 2005. The episodes ranked below are from the last 18 years of the show since its revival.

The Most Popular Doctor Who Episodes

#5- Peter Capaldi Gets Announced as the Next Doctor During the 50th Anniversary

Typically, the next actor to play the eponymous Doctor would be announced via a BBC blog or news post, but for the 12th Doctor, the BBC did a live show introducing Peter Capaldi. This led to a 162% spike in “Doctor Who” searches in August 2013.

#4- Army of Ghosts / Doomsday

The season two finale Doomsday had a lot going on. It was the first time two of the show’s signature villains — the Daleks and the Cybermen — were seen on screen at the same time. It was also when Rose Tyler, a character played by Billie Piper and who had accompanied both Christopher Eccleston’s and David Tennant’s Doctors, had her emotional goodbye.

#3- Blink / Utopia

Blink is widely seen as the scariest episode of the show, and is also the first episode to focus on side characters instead of the Doctor. It came right before the reintroduction of The Master and companion Martha Jones’ goodbye.