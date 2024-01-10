The Goodreads editors did some number crunching recently and compiled a list of the 76 most popular books on the site in the last decade. For those of you who want a rude reality check, a decade ago was 2013 (well, technically 2014 now). Yeah.

After you’ve wrestled with the question “What is time?” enough, shimmy on down to the list below to see the dozens of romance, historical fiction, science fiction, fantasy, and other books that have been filed as Currently Reading, Read, or Want to Read the most by Goodreads members.

The original list on the site is organized in order of the most popular, but since nonwhite and/or queer authors only start to make the list starting with #12 (Michelle Obama’s Becoming), the sampling of 10 books we give here will jump around a bit.

Here are the most popular books on Goodreads in the last decade:

#66

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

#59

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

#57

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

#54

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

#44

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

#37

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

#29

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

#26

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

#25

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

#1

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

For the full list of all 76 titles, visit Goodreads.

