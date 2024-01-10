tan-skinned person is holding a stack of books in front of them, obscuring their face
The Most Popular Books on Goodreads in the Last Decade

The Goodreads editors did some number crunching recently and compiled a list of the 76 most popular books on the site in the last decade. For those of you who want a rude reality check, a decade ago was 2013 (well, technically 2014 now). Yeah.

After you’ve wrestled with the question “What is time?” enough, shimmy on down to the list below to see the dozens of romance, historical fiction, science fiction, fantasy, and other books that have been filed as Currently Reading, Read, or Want to Read the most by Goodreads members.

The original list on the site is organized in order of the most popular, but since nonwhite and/or queer authors only start to make the list starting with #12 (Michelle Obama’s Becoming), the sampling of 10 books we give here will jump around a bit.

Here are the most popular books on Goodreads in the last decade:

#66

cover of Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

#59

Book cover of Before the Coffee Gets Cold

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

#57

Book cover of Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

#54

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong book cover

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

#44

heartstopper book cover

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

#37

Such a Fun Age cover

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

#29

when breath becomes air book cover

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

#26

cover of I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette Mccurdy; photo of author in a pink dress holding a pink urn

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

#25

cover of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

#1

cover of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

For the full list of all 76 titles, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

