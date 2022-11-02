The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: July-September 2022
Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.
These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.
A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmet needs of local readers for these books.
“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.
Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between July and September 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between July 2021 and March 2022, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.
What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.
The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).
The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries: July-September 2022
Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top 10 national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top 10 titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.
Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.
The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers – 9 regions
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert – 8 regions
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin – 8 regions
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi – 7 regions
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano – 7 regions
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake – 6 regions
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams – 6 regions
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams – 6 regions
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian – 4 regions
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson – 4 regions
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
- The Trees by Percival Everett
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- They Never Learn by Layne Fargo
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
- Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr
- Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
- A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Life’s Too Short by Abby Jimenez
- The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel
- Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena
- A Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- The Trees by Percival Everett
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- The Trees by Percival Everett
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
- The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski – 8 regions
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD – 8 regions
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson – 8 regions
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer – 7 regions
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz – 6 regions
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter – 6 regions
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern – 5 regions
- I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt – 4 regions
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts – 4 regions
- Sidecountry by John Branch – 3 regions
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- Mother Hunger by Kelly McDaniel
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- Sidecountry by John Branch
- The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- Courage Is Calling by Ryan Holiday
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul
- After by Bruce Greyson, M.D.
- The Gulag Archipelago, Volume 1 by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn
- Badass Habits by Jen Sincero
- The Viking Heart by Arthur Herman
- Big Panda and Tiny Dragon by James Norbury
- The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood ; Youth ; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen
- The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
- Fierce Self-Compassion by Kristin Neff
- The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire
- The Holly by Julian Rubinstein
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- Come As You are by Emily Nagoski
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- Sidecountry by John Branch
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- Sidecountry by John Branch
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- Your Brain’s Not Broken by Tamara PhD Rosier
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- Mother Hunger by Kelly McDaniel
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Hero With a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Cuba by Ada Ferrer
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
The Most Uniquely Popular YA Titles
- Covet by Tracy Wolff – 9 regions
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo – 9 regions
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo – 8 regions
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo – 8 regions
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas – 7 regions
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer – 6 regions
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber – 6 regions
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag – 5 regions
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni – 5 regions
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco – 4 regions
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Stranger Things by A. R. Capetta
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- XOXO by Axie Oh
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- From Little Tokyo, With Love by Sarah Kuhn
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- Mission: Yozakura Family by Hitsuji Gondaira
- Grace and Glory by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Stranger Things by AR Capetta
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- One Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Stranger Things by A. R. Capetta
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
- The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow