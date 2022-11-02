The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: July-September 2022

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between July and September 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between July 2021 and March 2022, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries: July-September 2022

Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top 10 national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top 10 titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers – 9 regions

Neon Gods by Katee Robert – 8 regions

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin – 8 regions

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi – 7 regions

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano – 7 regions

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake – 6 regions

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams – 6 regions

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams – 6 regions

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian – 4 regions

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson – 4 regions

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

The Trees by Percival Everett

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

They Never Learn by Layne Fargo

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII

The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Life’s Too Short by Abby Jimenez

The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel

Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena

A Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

The Trees by Percival Everett

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

The Trees by Percival Everett

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski – 8 regions

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD – 8 regions

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson – 8 regions

Cuba by Ada Ferrer – 7 regions

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz – 6 regions

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter – 6 regions

Polysecure by Jessica Fern – 5 regions

I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt – 4 regions

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts – 4 regions

Sidecountry by John Branch – 3 regions

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

Mother Hunger by Kelly McDaniel

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

Sidecountry by John Branch

The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

Courage Is Calling by Ryan Holiday

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

After by Bruce Greyson, M.D.

The Gulag Archipelago, Volume 1 by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn

Badass Habits by Jen Sincero

The Viking Heart by Arthur Herman

Big Panda and Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood ; Youth ; Dependency by Tove Ditlevsen

The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley

Fierce Self-Compassion by Kristin Neff

The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire

The Holly by Julian Rubinstein

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

Come As You are by Emily Nagoski

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

Sidecountry by John Branch

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

Sidecountry by John Branch

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Your Brain’s Not Broken by Tamara PhD Rosier

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

Mother Hunger by Kelly McDaniel

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Hero With a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

Cuba by Ada Ferrer

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

The Most Uniquely Popular YA Titles

Covet by Tracy Wolff – 9 regions

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo – 9 regions

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo – 8 regions

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo – 8 regions

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas – 7 regions

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer – 6 regions

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber – 6 regions

The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag – 5 regions

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni – 5 regions

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco – 4 regions

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Stranger Things by A. R. Capetta

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII

Covet by Tracy Wolff

XOXO by Axie Oh

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

From Little Tokyo, With Love by Sarah Kuhn

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

Mission: Yozakura Family by Hitsuji Gondaira

Grace and Glory by Jennifer L. Armentrout

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Stranger Things by AR Capetta

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow

The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

One Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Stranger Things by A. R. Capetta

The Girl From The Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Defy The Night by Brigid Kemmerer

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

