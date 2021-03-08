The Most Popular In-Demand Books In U.S. Libraries: October–December 2020

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between October and December 2020, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between October 2019 through June 2020, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

First, a look at the most popular titles in libraries nationwide by category, regardless of ratio of holds to available copies (AKA the lists that won’t be too surprising). These books have the highest number of holds.

The Most Popular Books in Public Libraries, October-December 2020

ADULT FICTION

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand

The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 1 by Julia Quinn

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Adult Nonfiction

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

Breath by James Nestor

The Body by Bill Bryson

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby

The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton

The Biggest Bluff by Maria Konnikova

Get Out Of Your Head by Jennie Allen

The House of Kennedy by James Patterson

Young Adult Fiction

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Empire of Storms by Sarah J. Maas

One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

Reverie by Ryan La Sala

The Betrothed by Kiera Cass

The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller

Crave by Tracy Wolff

The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries, July–September 2020

Now a look at the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds—those are above—and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (8 regions)

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle (8 regions)

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout (7 regions)

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (7 regions)

The Last Flight by Julie Clark (7 regions)

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci (7 regions)

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (6 regions)

Camino Winds by John Grisham (6 regions)

Hideaway by Nora Roberts (6 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Camino Winds by John Grisham

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Virgin River by Robyn Carr

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (HAWAII)

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Sharks In The Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn

Camino Winds by John Grisham

The Night Fire by Michael Connelly

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

Camino Winds by John Grisham

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

Camino Winds by John Grisham

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

Walk the Wire by David Baldacci

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Camino Winds by John Grisham

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

Walk The Wire by David Baldacci

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

Camino Winds by John Grisham

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

MOST Uniquely POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

It’s fascinating — perhaps heartening — to see so many antiracism books still on this list months after the bump these books got in sales in May and June. It’s also a reminder to libraries and bookstores to ensure these titles are readily available.

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (9 regions)

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (8 regions)

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg (8 regions)

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener (8 regions)

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz (7 regions)

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (7 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

Limitless by Jim Kwik

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

BLITZ by David Horowitz

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Before and After by Judy Christie

Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (HAWAII)

Dear Girls by Ali Wong

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Shade by Pete Souza

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

The Blue Zones Kitchen by Dan Buettner

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

The Art of Her Deal by Mary Jordan

Limitless by Jim Kwik

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

Before and After by Judy Christie

Life in the Fasting Lane by Dr. Jason Fung

The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz by Jeremy Dronfield

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

BLITZ by David Horowitz

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Before and After by Judy Christie

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

The Undocumented American by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Dirt by Bill Buford

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

No One Will Tell You This But Me by Bess Kalb

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

Limitless by Jim Kwik

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Dirt by Bill Buford

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Limitless by Jim Kwik

How The South Won The Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Before and After by Judy Christie

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

The MOST Uniquely POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron (8 regions)

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson (8 regions)

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer (7 regions)

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (7 regions)

The Toll by Neal Shusterman (7 regions)

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light (7 regions)

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black (6 regions)

Could we attribute two of those titles to the Reese Witherspoon Book Club effect? Hard to say, but it’s fascinating the top two were among her YA picks.

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (HAWAII)

The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman

Starsight by Brandon Sanderson

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Rebel by Marie Lu

Moment of Truth by Kasie West

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

Starsight by Brandon Sanderson

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Rage and Ruin by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

Stamped–Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Starsight by Brandon Sanderson

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron

Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)