The Most Popular Under-The-Radar Books in Libraries: Quarantine 2020 Edition

Once a quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries—they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists—but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries. These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

“These latest Picks align with NPD Books’ recent report [PDF] on the strength of backlist titles which represented an all-time high of 69% of print sales in Q2 2020. For every bestseller that captures national attention, there are literally hundreds of backlist titles that are still brand new to most readers—and Panorama Picks helps surface the ones they’re actively interested in,” said Guy LeCharles Gonzalez, Project Lead for Panorama Project.

Data for the books on these lists comes from ebook requests at libraries between April and June 2020, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between April and December 2019, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window.

Especially interesting this quarter is that these books were all ones requested during the pandemic quarantine throughout the USA.

“This round of Panorama Picks is a snapshot of a unique period of time for public libraries, as a number of factors potentially impacted readers’ interests and behaviors,” said LeCharles Gonzalez. ” From the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools, physical bookstores, and library buildings driving a reported increase in digital circulation, to anticipated new releases being pushed to the Fall, and Macmillan ending its controversial embargo on library ebooks—it’s been a disruptive time for the publishing industry.”

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

First, a look at the most popular titles in libraries nationwide by category, regardless of ratio of holds to available copies (AKA the lists that won’t be too surprising). These books have the highest number of holds.

THE MOST POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, April-June 2020

ADULT FICTION

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

Normal People by Sally Rooney

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The Guardians by John Grisham

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Wives by Tarryn Fisher

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

The Book Women of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson

ADULT NONFICTION

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell

The Body by Bill Bryson

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

Dear Girls by Ali Wong

How To Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

Young Adult

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

American Royals by Katharine McGee

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Empire of Storms by Sarah J. Maas

Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi

Serpent and Dove by Shelby Mahurin

Starsight by Brandon Sanderson

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic by Michael McCreary

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

Now a look at the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology for Panorama Picks means that the top ten national titles are identified by holds—those are above—and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles pulled from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order.

LeCharles Gonzalez emphasizes the value these lists have for booksellers, as well as librarians, particularly now.

“These regional insights into libraries’ digital collections can be useful to publishers (and booksellers) in heeding NPD’s Kristen McLean’s advice to identify ‘opportunities to help communities, educators, and readers solve problems.’ With an ongoing pandemic disrupting the supply chain, and a Presidential election that will surely disrupt everything, this would be an ideal time for publishers to start envisioning models that go beyond blaming libraries for declining book sales,” he said.

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, April-June 2020

ADULT FICTION

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Nothing To See Here by Kevin Wilson

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

On Earth, We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (California)

Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

On Earth, We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Great Lakes–Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Catcher In The Rye by J. D. Salinger

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Virgin River by Robyn Carr

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Hawaii)

Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts by Kate Racculia

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

The Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Midwest–Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Mountain and Plains — Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris

Virgin River by Robyn Carr

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (New Atlantic–Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Winemaker’s Wife by Kristin Harmel

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (New England — Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Pacific Northwest–Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

The Long Call by Ann Cleeves

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This Is How You Lose The Time War by Amal El-Mohtar

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (Southeast–Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera

The Catcher In The Rye by JD Salinger

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris

ADULT NonFICTION

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (California)

Permission to Feel by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

Mythos by Stephen Fry

Indian-ish by Priya Krishna

Half Baked Harvest Super Simple by Tieghan Gerard

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Tartine by Elisabeth Prueitt

Radical Compassion by Tara Brach

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Great Lakes–Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Permissison to Feel by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

Idiot by Laura Clery

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer

Mythos by Stephen Fry

Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman

High Achiever by Tiffany Jenkins

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Hawaii)

Creative Lettering and Beyond by Laura Lavender

The Milk Street Cookbook by Christopher Kimball

The Algebra of Happiness by Scott Galloway

Happy Money by Ken Honda

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson

Epidemics and Society by Frank M. Snowden

Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno

Aloha Rodeo by David Wolman

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Midwest–Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

This Is Going To Hurt by Adam Kay

Idiot by Laura Clery

Everyday Millionaires by Chris Hogan

Mythos by Stephen Fry

High Achiever by Tiffany Jenkins

Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Before and After by Judy Christie

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Mountain Plains–Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

The Heavens Are Open by Wendy Watson Nelson

Insights From a Prophet’s Life by Sheri Dew

The Priesthood Power of Women by Barbara Morgan Gardner

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

Idiot by Laura Clery

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer

Permission to Feel by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Everyday Millionaires by Chris Hogan

Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall

Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (New Atlantic — Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman

Mythos by Stephen Fry

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2020 Edition by Richard N. Bolles

Indian-ish by Priya Krishna

Notes From a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (New England — Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Mythos by Stephen Fry

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Notes From a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi

Becoming Eve by Abby Stein

Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism by Anne Case

Idiot by Laura Clery

How Not to Diet by Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM

High Achiever by Tiffany Jenkins

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Southeast — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Idiot by Laura Clery

Permission to Feel by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman

Chaos by Dan Piepenbring

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer

Mythos by Stephen Fry

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison

Before and After by Judy Christie

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

One Long River of Song by Brian Doyle

A Pilgrimage to Eternity by Timothy Egan

Permission to Feel by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

Good Economics for Hard Times by Abhijit V. Banerjee

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Indian-ish by Priya Krishna

Be The Bridge by LaTasha Morrison

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer

Mythos by Stephen Fry

Mediterranean Instant Pot by America’s Test Kitchen

Young Adult (Fiction, Nonfiction, and Comics)

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Rebel by Marie Lu

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

Conceal, Don’t Feel: A Twisted Tale by Jen Calonita

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

House of Salt and Sorrows by Erin A. Craig

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (California)

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Conceal, Don’t Feel by Jen Calonita

In Real Life by Cory Doctorow

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

The Silver Eyes by Scott Cawthon

Rebel by Marie Lu

Mirror, Mirror by Jen Calonita

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Great Lakes — Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Mirror, Mirror by Jen Calonita

Conceal, Don’t Feel by Jen Calonita

The Silver Eyes by Scott Cawthon

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Crier’s War by Nina Varela

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Into The Pit by Scott Cawthon

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Hawaii)

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

The Fall of Crazy House by James Patterson

Rebel by Marie Lu

I Love You So Mochi by Sarah Kuhn

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

My Hero Academy, Volume 21 by Kohei Horikoshi

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Midwest — Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Conceal, Don’t Feel by Jen Calonita

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Mountain Plains — Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

The Piper’s Pursuit by Melanie Dickerson

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

Stepsisters by Jennifer Donnelly

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (New Atlantic — Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Cheshire Crossing by Andy Weir

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Rebel by Marie Lu

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (New England — Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Conceal, Don’t Feel by Jen Calonita

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Rebel by Marie Lu

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

In Real Life by Cory Doctorow

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Conceal, Don’t Feel by Jen Calonita

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver

Laura Dean Keeps Breakinng Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling

MOST POPULAR Young Adult TITLES (Southeast — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Avatar: The Last Airbender by F. C. Yee

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Wicked Saints by Emily A. Duncan

Rebel by Marie Lu

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

During the pandemic, racial injustice and police brutality once again rose to wide public consciousness. These title requests reflect that, but for a deeper dive into the anti-racist books readers sought from their public libraries during this same time period, Panorama Project Picks created a special data set.