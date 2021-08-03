The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: April – July 2021

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between April and July 2021, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between April 2020 through December 2020, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, April–July 2021

Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout — all 9 regions

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke — all 9 regions

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi — all 9 regions

Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow — 8 regions

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman — 8 regions

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce — 7 regions

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon — 6 regions

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie — 6 regions

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Roommate by Rosie Danan

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher

The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (HAWAII)

Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

Ten Things I Hate About The Duke by Loretta Chase

At Night All Blood Is Black by David Diop

Local Hero by Nora Roberts

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

First Impressions by Nora Roberts

The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs

Daylight by David Baldacci

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

Rhythm of War–Book Four of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Once and Future Witches by Ariel Lawhon

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Miss Bensen’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Rhythm of War–Book Four of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Ed. Note: among the most popular titles across regions is a noted transphobic title.

Humankind by Rutger Bregman — all 9 regions

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D. — 8 regions

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger — 7 regions

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel — 7 regions

Ace by Angela Chen — 6 regions

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi — 5 regions

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller — 5 regions

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

Becoming Bulletproof by Evy Poumpouras

Ace by Angela Chen

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Murder of Innocence by James Patterson

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Becoming Elisabeth Elliot by Ellen Vaughn

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Ace by Angela Chen

The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (HAWAII)

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Our Time is Now by Stacey Abrams

Forgiving What You Can’t Forget by Lysa TerKeurst

Die With Zero by Bill Perkins

The World by Richard Haass

The Wim Hof Method by Wim Hof

Koji Alchemy by Jeremy Umansky

Wisdom from a Humble Jellyfish by Rani Shah

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang

Limitless by Jim Kwik

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Ace by Angela Chen

The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

The Second Coming of the Lord by Gerald N. Lund

More Than a Body by Lexie Kite

Without the Mask by Charles Bird

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self by Carl R. Trueman

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Limitless by Jim Kwik

Win the Day by Mark Batterson

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told? by Jenny Diski

Ace by Angela Chen

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

The Last Kings of Shanghai by Jonathan Kaufman

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told? by Jenny Diski

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Ace by Angela Chen

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

The Last Kings of Shanghai by Jonathan Kaufman

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Lights Out by Thomas Gryta

Plant Partners by Jessica Walliser

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

MOST POPULAR ADULT NonFICTION TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

Ace by Angela Chen

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Why Fish Don’t Exist by Lulu Miller

Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier

Humankind by Rutger Bregman

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Limitless by Jim Kwik

The Daughters of Yalta by Catherine Grace Katz

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR Young Adult FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo — 8 regions

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black — 7 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 12 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo — 5 regions

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo — 5 regions

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon — 5 regions

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (CALIFORNIA)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J Maas

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 12 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (GREAT LAKES—ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

The Selection Series 5-Book Collection by Kiera Cass

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

My Hero Academia, Volume 25 by Kohei Horikoshi

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (HAWAII)

Hawk by James Patterson

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Promised Neverland, Volume 17 by Kaiu Shirai

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (MIDWEST—ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Crush by Tracy Wolff

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 12 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Rage and Ruin by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (MOUNTAIN AND PLAINS—ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 12 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ATLANTIC—DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (NEW ENGLAND—CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (PACIFIC NORTHWEST—ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

MOST POPULAR Young ADULT FICTION TITLES (SOUTHEAST—ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)