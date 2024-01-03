Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
light brown-skinned Black woman holding a stack of books in the library
The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads

With another new year comes another Goodreads roundup of what its members are most looking forward to. The list has 63 titles, was determined by looking at what 125 million members have added to their “Want to Read” shelves, and is kind of staggering in scope. There’s a variety of genres, adult and YA listings, some series continuations, and a few debuts. Some smash hitters return as well, like Simone St. James, Stephen Graham Jones, Emily Henry, Mait Haig, Stephen King, Casey McQuiston, and Tia Williams, and there’s even a new memoir by RuPaul.

Below is a small taste of Goodreads’ most anticipated books of 2024:

cover of The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James (Historical Fiction/Magical Realism)

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange cover

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Historical Fiction)

Murder Road by Simone St. James cover

Murder Road by Simone St. James (Mystery Thriller)

cover of The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Historical Fantasy)

cover of House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Romantasy)

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams cover

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams (Romance)

cover of Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase (Sci-Fi, Dystopia, Horror)

cover of Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa

Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa (Historical Gothic)

cover of Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina

Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina (Mythological Horror)

cover of You Like It Darker by Stephen King

You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Horror)

cover of A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal (YA Historical Fantasy)

cver of The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul

The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Memoir)

cover of Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes (Greek Mythology, Nonfiction)

cover of Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie (Memoir)

For the full list of the most anticipated books of 2024, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

