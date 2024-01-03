The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads

With another new year comes another Goodreads roundup of what its members are most looking forward to. The list has 63 titles, was determined by looking at what 125 million members have added to their “Want to Read” shelves, and is kind of staggering in scope. There’s a variety of genres, adult and YA listings, some series continuations, and a few debuts. Some smash hitters return as well, like Simone St. James, Stephen Graham Jones, Emily Henry, Mait Haig, Stephen King, Casey McQuiston, and Tia Williams, and there’s even a new memoir by RuPaul.

Below is a small taste of Goodreads’ most anticipated books of 2024:

The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James (Historical Fiction/Magical Realism)

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Historical Fiction)

Murder Road by Simone St. James (Mystery Thriller)

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Historical Fantasy)

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Romantasy)

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams (Romance)

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase (Sci-Fi, Dystopia, Horror)

Island Witch by Amanda Jayatissa (Historical Gothic)

Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina (Mythological Horror)

You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Horror)

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal (YA Historical Fantasy)

The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Memoir)

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes (Greek Mythology, Nonfiction)

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie (Memoir)

For the full list of the most anticipated books of 2024, visit Goodreads.

