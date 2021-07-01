Must Read YA Romances Releasing July–December 2021

When Hannah wakes up to the end of the world as she knows it, everyone has vanished except for Leo. Leo is the bad-boy of her high school, and he’s too slick and smooth talking for her tastes, even if he is handsome. But since they only have each other to rely on, Hannah and Leo soon find themselves opening up to one another and it’s not long before their true selves emerge. But as they begin falling for each other, they discover the dangerous truth about the end of the world.