After Addie makes an ill-advised deal with a dark god to trade her soul so she can live forever, she finds it came at an unexpected cost: No one will ever remember her. At least until she stumbles upon a boy just as lost as she is.

Where to start…Everyone in this book has ennui. Though of course much of the book’s 2020 success must go to V.E. Schwab’s imagination and talent, as well as her loyal and well-earned following, I’d also argue this book touched on a certain mood that was present during the pandemic. Time stopped having its usual meaning. Moments slipped into each other. We flailed for meaning in a world where we were all disconnected.