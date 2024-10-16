Modern Middle Grade Reads Like THE BABY-SITTER’S CLUB

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

As evidenced by the circulation records in my elementary school library, young people are wild for The Baby-Sitter’s Club. More specifically, they’ll make elaborate deals or resort to scuffles to get a copy of one of The Baby-Sitter’s Club graphic novels. I’m not sure if they’re drawn in by the girls’ camaraderie, the hijinks brought on by the sitters’ charges, or simply the familiarity of books frequently discussed among their friends. All I know is that even the most reluctant reader can find an entry point in this series, and they are the copies I have to replace most often for being plumb-worn out.

How can we take the themes that make these books so appealing and expand the reading horizons of our BSC-loving young ones? A librarian (or parent, or discerning adult) would be a fool not to capitalize on this craze! I’ve gathered middle grade recommendations for readers who love The Baby-Sitter’s Club for its discussions of friendship, crushes, family issues, and identity. Young, diverse main characters will spark interest and the universal struggles of kids coming into their own will be familiar. I hope you can use these read-alikes to help your most devoted BSC fans find some new books to love while never forgetting the spunky sitters who got them started.

If They Love The Baby-Sitter’s Club for the Crushes

This Is How I Roll by Debbi Michiko Florence This story starts with a crushed Susannah trying to understand why her dad won’t teach her the traditional sushi-making methods she dreams of. Next, we meet a cute boy who can help her make her kitchen (and crush) dreams come true with the combination of his camera and her cooking skills. Will Sana stay true to her family, even when her dad has hurt her feelings? Or will she sneak off with Koji to start something of her own?

Pizza My Heart by Rhiannon Richardson Maya is already hurting from having to leave Brooklyn and her beloved city life behind, so when she starts off her new life in a small Pennsylvania town with an embarrassing pizza delivery disaster, she wants to disappear and forget everything. Not so easy when the same rude/cute boy shows up at her school. Is there any chance for happiness in this place Maya never planned on? Funky pizza toppings and new friends might surprise her…

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake Ivy Aberdeen has suffered an enormous tragedy: a tornado has ripped through her town and destroyed her home. What could possibly be worse? Her secret notebook full of pictures of girls holding hands is missing and ANYONE could find it. Soon it becomes clear that someone has found her treasure, but instead of being a disaster, the development might just be the thing to help Ivy finally be true to who she really is.

If They Pick Up The Baby-Sitter’s Club to Read About Identity

Pippa Park Raises Her Game by Erin Yun Pippa Park is thrilled to start at her new school. It’s a chance to become anyone she wants! No one needs to know that her family owns a laundromat. None of her old friends need to know how much she’s changed. Pippa’s clean slate gets shattered when she starts getting secret hate mail through her social media. It’s time to decide how to make all the parts of her life fit together.

Those Kids from Fawn Creek by Erin Entrada Kelly If your reader loves The Baby-Sitter’s Club for its ensemble cast and moments of deep feeling, then this book is a great choice. Fawn Creek is a small town where everyone knows everyone until Orchid Mason sweeps in from Paris and changes everyone’s lives. Which clique will accept the new girl? Will she accept any of the cliques? Read on to find out.

Join the Club, Maggie Diaz by Nina Moreno and Courtney Lovett Maggie Diaz has decided to find out who she really is. Everyone around her seems to have found their place, and Maggie is tired of waiting…enter The Plan. Maggie is going to try every single group, club, and after-school activity until she finds the magic link! She just didn’t know it would be so overwhelming! Can this seventh-grader find her passion? Or will she burn out?

If They Read The Baby-Sitter’s Club for the Friendships and the Drama

The Kate In Between by Claire Swinarski The uncomfortable flexing and shedding of friendships during the middle school years is something so many people can relate to. Kate is already feeling horrible about ditching her bestie to hang with the popular girls, so when they target Haddie for a cruel prank, she can barely stomach it. Stepping in at the last minute makes her look like a hero to the town, but Kate knows the truth. So does Haddie.

The Prettiest by Brigit Young One of the cornerstones of The Baby-Sitter’s Club is the strength of the friendships between a group of wildly different girls. The Prettiest features the same kind of friendships between girls who stand up for each other and for what they know is right. When Eve, Sophie, and Nessa discover a list online ranking the appearance of the girls in their eighth-grade class, they’ve had enough. No matter where they fall on the list, they want off, and they’re going to make sure everyone knows it.

Hopefully, you’ve found a middle grade book for your favorite BSC reader! If you’re looking for graphic novel recommendations, check out this article by Sarah S. Davis. Happy reading!