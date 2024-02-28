Custom Miniature Square Bookshelf
Mini Books Bringing Max Joy: the Best Mini Books and Mini Book Kits

Welcome to the world of mini books and mini book kits, where small covers contain big ideas. You may ask, “Why make books so small?” In my humble opinion, mini books are equal parts cute and impressive. Why wouldn’t you want a mini bookshelf full of your own mini books?

The appeal of small books is not a new phenomenon. After all, there are existing miniature books from the 16th century. Small books have served as tests for book printers, collector’s items, and useful copies for people who valued their portability. The impressive collection of mini books scattered throughout print history is marvelous. And today, some traditional bookstores even carry the mini John Green books that hit the shelves in 2018.

There is also a growing demand and interest for non-readable mini books fit for a dollhouse. The Guardian covered the rising popularity of miniatures and dollhouses, explaining that with the rising cost of housing, adults interested in home ownership and décor turn to a miniature, affordable option. I think the same could be said about mini books and mini book kits. Maybe you want a small version of the books you love from the library or just mini versions of books you already own. Either way, the internet has plenty of mini books and mini book kits available for you to start your own curated collection.

Since we are here to discuss mini books you can purchase right now, readable mini books are available for purchase on Etsy below.

Mini Books and Mini Book Kits

Custom Mini Books

A pile of small books fill the photo.

If you are looking for a set of specific mini books, this is your easiest, no-fuss option. $14+

Coverless Mini Books

Mini books are in stacks on a mini wooden desk with a mini chair in front of it.

Do you want a blank mini-book ready for your customization? If so, these are the perfect choice to start your DIY mini library. $6

Mini Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll Miniature Book and book cover

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll is a whimsically strange classic that is available in miniature. I absolutely adore the craftsmanship. $29

Mini Pride and Prejudice

Mini Pride and Prejudice Hardcover next to an American quarter for size refrence.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single reader in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a small version of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. $20

Custom Miniature Square Bookshelf

Custom Miniature Square Bookshelf in a hand.

An individualized miniature bookshelf would make the perfect gift for the book lover in your life who appreciates the attention to detail and artistry on display here. $95+

Printable Mini Fairy Tales

Printable Miniature book Fairy Tales in a hand.

Anyone looking for pre-sized printable mini books to add to their bookshelves should take note of these fairy tales. $3

Shakeable Mini Library

Mini bookshelf with books on shelves and in piles in front of shelf behind glass in front of snowflake background.

One shakeable mini library ready for any bookish person looking for a controlled place to make a mess. 53+

DIY Miniature Antique Book Kit

Mini bookshelf with books on the shelves.

This is a DIY mini book kit and tutorial that will let you recreate the look of small antique books all on your own. With 124 covers included, any mini bookshelf will look full. $25+

Printable Miniature Book Covers

A sheet of paper with rows of book covers printed on it.

For readers looking for more of a DIY approach to their mini books, this set of 225 printable covers is the perfect place to start. $12

Mini Merry Wives of Windsor

Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare Miniature Book

As someone with a soft spot for one of William Shakespeare’s zaniest plays, The Merry Wives of Windsor, I was delighted to find a mini copy available for purchase. $29

I hope this small selection is enough to jumpstart your mini book library or add to your existing collection. Sometimes, mini books really do bring max joy.