Mini Books Bringing Max Joy: the Best Mini Books and Mini Book Kits

Welcome to the world of mini books and mini book kits, where small covers contain big ideas. You may ask, “Why make books so small?” In my humble opinion, mini books are equal parts cute and impressive. Why wouldn’t you want a mini bookshelf full of your own mini books?

The appeal of small books is not a new phenomenon. After all, there are existing miniature books from the 16th century. Small books have served as tests for book printers, collector’s items, and useful copies for people who valued their portability. The impressive collection of mini books scattered throughout print history is marvelous. And today, some traditional bookstores even carry the mini John Green books that hit the shelves in 2018.