This Victorian England-Set Gothic Fantasy Feels Like Part Jane Eyre, Part Fairytale

When her parents died, Orabella Mumthrope moved in with her aunt and uncle. Now, she’s a spinster with few prospects of ever leaving her Uncle’s stifling house. But when a handsome, mysterious stranger named Elias Blakersby shows up, Orabella learns that her uncle made a deal with the man: Elias would pay her uncle’s debt and Elias could marry Orabella. Despite herself, Orabella is smitten with the man and agrees to marry him.

At her new husband’s crumbling manor, Orabella is introduced to his family, all of whom seem less than pleased by her presence in their home. At night she hears skittering creatures about her head and shuffling outside her door. When she tries to talk to Elias’ family about their servants, they respond to her questions with silence.

Donyae Coles knows her way around a creepy, gothic story. From the outset, Midnight Rooms feels like part Jane Eyre and part fairytale. Orabella frequently finds herself in a fever dream-like state. She often feels overwhelmed by fatigue and a strange feeling of forgetfulness, evoking the imagery of a frail Victorian woman who becomes overcome by excitement.

But, of course, there’s more going on here than meets the eye. Is the maid putting something in her tea? Why does her husband insist they sleep in separate rooms? And as Orabella wanders the house at night, looking for answers to her endless list of questions, she pushes back against those who’d rather see her as a meek, silent figure doing as she’s told.

This novel is full of twists and turns. As soon as one question is answered, five more mysteries appear, each demanding an answer of their own. The dark and sinister atmosphere gives the story the most delightful creepy feel, perfect for anyone, like me, who can’t wait for scary season to begin.