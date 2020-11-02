Ghost, Lu, Patina, and Sunny come from very different backgrounds. But one thing they all have in common: all of them have been picked for an elite middle school track team called Defenders. Their team has the potential to make it to the Junior Olympics, so they have a lot to prove. Ghost started running as a child to escape from his father’s murderous rage. Since then he has been trying his best to run away from his problems, until he meets his Coach. Patina runs not just to get away from her schoolmates who taunt her at every chance they get, but also for her mother who has a disability. Sunny might seem like a cheerful kid, on the surface but deep down he believes he is responsible for his mother’s death. To make matters worse, he had an emotionally distant father. This series chronicles the lives of Lu, Ghost, Sunny, and Patina and how they battle both their external and internal demons. Lu is perfectly cut out to be the co-captain of the Defenders, but for that he also needs to channel his teammates Sunny, Patina, and Ghost in the right direction. Now the question is how will these kids rise above their inhibitions to take the world by storm? This series is wonderful and inspiring for every young reader out there.