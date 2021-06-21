Every leap year, on February 29, all the members of the Bailey family over the age of 12 develop their superpowers. Today is the day for Rafter and Benny Bailey. They’re hoping for something really cool like speedster abilities or super strength. Then, just their luck, they go and get the world’s worst super powers: Rafter gets the ability to light matches on polyester and Benny to turn his belly button into an outie. What bad guys are they going to take down with powers like that? But when Rafter learns that the girl from the supervillain family in his algebra class thinks the Baileys are the villains, his world is turned upside down. Even if he didn’t get the powers he wanted, maybe with the help of his brother and an unexpected new friend, he still might be able to save the day.