13 of the Best Middle Grade Science Fiction Books

What if you were the alien living on another planet? Long after Earth becomes unlivable, a group of human refugees are on their way to make a new life on the planet Choom. But by the time they show up and wake from hyper-sleep, the planet has changed its mind. Humans are no longer welcome! Now Lan and their family are the test case — an experiment to see if Choom can accept humans. But despite making some alien friends, it’s clear most of the planet has no interest in accepting humans. And they even keep spreading terrible rumors about them! How can you change peoples’ minds when they already seem so made up?

An incredibly inventive and entertaining sci-fi book unlike anything you’ve ever seen on this planet or beyond. It also provides compelling parallels to issues of prejudice and immigration.