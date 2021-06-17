Not exactly mermaids, per se, but underwater sea creatures in O’Neill’s adorable, pastel style still deserve a spot on the list for sure. Aquicorns are essentially the sea equivalent of unicorns, but these magical seahorses also have their own underwater kingdom in a coral reef. After coming to help out her old hometown after a devastating storm, Lana discovers the aquicorns — and the havoc pollution is wreaking on their reefs. If something isn’t done soon, the reefs will disappear. And without them, the aquicorns will lose their home and the town won’t have any protection from the storms. But there’s no way that’s about to happen. Not if Lana has anything to do about it.

Everyone who reads this story will want an aquicorn of their own, trust me. And the message about conserving our oceans is perfect for little ones who love the ocean.