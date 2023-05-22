Middle Grade Comics for Dungeons and Dragons Fans of Any Age

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I write a lot about Dungeons and Dragons and why I think it’s so great. I recently wrote about it’s impact on literacy for teens and I’m very fortunate to even have my own book on how table top roleplaying games can positively impact wellbeing and mental health, amongst other things. The game has really had a huge impact on my life and it is something I think about a lot, especially as someone who acts as a Dungeon Master for both teens and adults on a weekly basis. As a librarian, I’m also trying to find amazing books to get into the hands of kids and teens.

As we know, comic books and graphic novels are an amazing gateway into literature when traditional novels can feel overwhelming. Comics are, unfortunately, seen by many adults as “lesser” compared to traditional novels. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve heard that comics “aren’t real books.” It is a tired, and quite frankly, boring argument put forward by ignorant and boring people. With Dungeons and Dragons, comics are a natural partnership and it’s a lot of fun pairing up comic books with our Dungeons and Dragons fans in the school. Here’s a list of eight comics that will get any fan of D&D into the mood for rolling some dice.

Bone by Jeff Smith Bone is a wonderful mixture of comedy and fantasy with bizarre and terrifying creatures throughout. I regularly put Bone into the hands of students who are looking for something weird and different, and who I know like to play D&D. I love Jeff Smith’s work and the world he has created in the Bone series, which is 55 issues long, but can be purchased in one large book. It’s full-on adventure comedy that fits perfectly in the D&D universe.

Sea Sirens by Amy Chu & Janet K. Lee Trot is a surfer girl who is always seeking the perfect wave. Cap’n Bill is her grumpy cat who can always talk. As a D&D DM, I know that talking animals can play a huge role in a campaign and that they can provide hours of laughs and assistance in the game. Therefore, just learning that there is a talking animal will attract our D&D players. Throw in the fact that Trot and Cap’n Bill are plunged into an under water fantasy realm with deadly battles and bizarre creatures? You won’t be able to keep them away.

City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm by Jaimal Yogis & Vivian Truong Grace has recently moved to Hong Kong where she has been told to attend a posh new boarding school in the city. She is reasonably terrified of this prospect — new city, no friends, a new culture to absorb, it’s all very overwhelming. When her class goes on a field trip, she’s given a mysterious egg by an even more mysterious older lady. When the egg hatches and a dragon emerges, Grace finds herself in a battle to save the creature from nefarious forces. Any D&D wizards out there with a pet familiar? This graphic novel will be a must-read!

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Wingbearer by Marjorie Liu & Teny Issakhanian This is an extraordinary fantasy adventure starring an unlikely hero named Zuli who has never really ventured far from home. However, when an ancient evil threatens her home, she must venture forth with her owl guardian to face off against a witch queen, an old dragon, and much more. It’s absolutely perfect for D&D fans, as the story blends comedy, action, and heroes who appear timid at first but prove themselves as brave warriors as the tale progresses. A great story.

Dungeon Club: Roll Call by Molly Knox Ostertage & Xanthe Bouma I absolutely loved this graphic novel. It perfectly mixes the comradery of D&D and how amazing it is. Jess & Olivia have their own little D&D club outside of school and in the library where they play. It’s just the two of them, but when Olivia’s popularity in the school affects her ability to commit to the game and she introduces a new player, Jess feels bitter, isolated, and even a little betrayed. This is currently being passed around to every D&D player we have, they are really loving it and I cannot recommend it enough.

Lightfall by Tim Probert This series is beautiful and deep in story. It is one that I always recommend to our Dungeons and Dragons players. When Bea’s grandfather goes missing, she teams up with an unlikely friend named Cad to go and find him. However, they soon learn that his disappearance is linked to something much, much more sinister than they have ever expected. I love this story because it feels like a first-level D&D campaign where the characters are finding their feet, learning both their skills and how to work together.

Dungeon Critters by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter Anyone who has ever played D&D knows that you will laugh for hours, as long as you have the right DM and group of friends around you. This is what Dungeon Critters is, a group of misfits who love each other but also bicker constantly. They all have different powers, and some are more adept at them than others. In this adventure, the friends uncover a sinister plot by the royal family of the realm involving evil plants and deadly traps. Together, the group has to unravel the conspiracy before their team unravels at the seams. A perfect match for D&D fans.

Another Kind by Cait May & Trevor Bream For me, Another Kind is for fans of Stranger Things and as a lot of people know, Stranger Things is responsible for a huge surge in the popularity of Dungeons and Dragons. Six kids, all with strange, supernatural powers, are locked away in a sterile government facility where they are poked and prodded and watched almost every minute. Then an emergency strikes, an entity known as The Collector appears to be after them and they are whisked away to a location the government deems safe, but nothing is quite as it seems.

There are so many amazing graphic novels out there, but if you are looking for ones to pair with your Dungeons and Dragons club, these are it!