If you’re like me, when you find an author you love, you get pretty darn excited when they publish a new book. Lately, I’ve been noticing a lot of writers branching out into different genres and writing books for different audiences — sometimes both at the same time.

So it’s really cool to find books written by authors of adult fiction (by which I mean fiction for adults, not necessarily “adult” fiction like erotica) that are aimed at younger audiences. As an avid (adult) reader of middle grade (MG) and young adult (YA) fiction, this is an exciting trend. As a person with a young reader at home, this is exciting in more ways than one.

Sometimes works like this type of book — written for younger audiences but attracting adult readers — is referred to as “crossover fiction,” but you can call it whatever you want.

Regardless of what brings you to the MG and YA bookshelves, there’s some amazing stuff to be found there right now. And while some of these books are simply sweet or fun reads, many of them lean into the richness and beauty of marginalized cultures and identities so that in addition to telling a good story, they’re also celebrating and supporting diversity.

I do think it’s worth noting that the vast majority of the books on this list fall into the sci-fi/fantasy category. While I’m certain my own tendency toward these genres is partly to blame for this, I also think it’s interesting that there’s so much happening in SFF for young readers. Not that it’s surprising. After all, young readers love imaginative stories — I mean, think about fairy tales! — but it’s really cool to see such powerhouse writers creating works for MG and YA audiences.

So whether you’re looking for a book for a young reader in your life or just feeling particularly young at heart, I hope you’ll enjoy these books as much as I do!

Middle Grade Books Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit by Jesse Q. Sutanto Best known for her popular work of comedic women’s fiction, Dial A for Aunties, Jesse Q. Sutanto has ventured into MG territory with Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit. And I, for one, am really glad she did! This book is imaginative and compelling — and a good mystery, too! With the traumatic death of Theo’s older brother, Jamie, Theo inherits Kai, Jamie’s fox spirit. As if losing his brother wasn’t hard enough, neither Theo nor Kai is happy about this situation. But (here comes the mystery) it turns out Jamie’s death may not have been an accident, and it’s up to Theo and Kai to figure out what really happened to him. Ikenga by Nnedi Okorafor Perhaps best known for her adult fiction Who Fears Death and the Binti series, as well as her YA Nsibidi Scripts trilogy, Nnedi Okorafor also recently published this standalone MG novel. Ikenga tells Nnamdi’s story. When Nnamdi’s father, the chief of police, is murdered, Nnamdi wants to avenge him. The problem is, he’s only 12 years old and doesn’t know how to accomplish this feat. However, when a mysterious object imbues him with super powers, Nnamdi pursues his quest. Valentina Salazar is Not a Monster Hunter by Zoraida Córdova If you loved The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina (I certainly did!), then you’ll love some of the wacky family dynamics at the heart of this MG novel. The titular Val Salazar comes from a family of protectors — those responsible for protecting magical creatures who sometimes wander into the ordinary world (you know, our world) — but ever since Val’s father was killed in the course of this work, her mother has put a stop to all protector activities. Their lives have become pretty ordinary, but when Val learns of a mythical egg that’s getting a lot of attention, she can’t just sit idly by while things spiral…

Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente Valente is beloved for her books for adults as much as her books for younger audiences. My personal favorite is Deathless, but perhaps her most popular adult novels are the two multiple-award-winning books in The Orphan’s Tales duology. Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods begins with Osmo living the life that’s expected of him. He’s feeling pretty trapped until his mother accidentally breaks the terms of a treaty and Osmo, as her firstborn child, is required to find the Eightpenny Woods in order to make things right. The Woods are, of course, magical and mythical and not so very simple to locate…and so the adventure begins!

Cress Watercress by Gregory Maguire Gregory Maguire is perhaps best known for his 1995 novel for adults entitled Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (and no wonder: it’s a true page turner!). Cress Watercress is a sweet tale, and David Litchfield’s stunning illustrations make it even more memorable. It follows young Cress, a rabbit whose father fails to come home after going out to gather honey one night. In search of safety and community, Mama Watercress moves Cress and her siblings to a new home — one populated by a lively and, at times, funny cast of characters (all animals, of course).