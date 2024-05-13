Happy MerMay! Dive Into These 8 Mermaid Books

Merry MerMay! MerMay is most known as an art challenge, where participants make a mermaid-themed piece of art every day based on prompts. Here are the 2024 daily MerMay prompts, including #Kaiju #Feline #CoastalGrandma and so many more. While I love to see mermaid artwork in my feed, I’ll admit that visual art is not my forte — and why should artists get all the mermaid fun? That’s why I’ve put together a list of mermaid books to read for MerMay, whether alongside the art challenge or independently.

I love mermaid (and selkie) stories. We live on a planet mostly covered in water, but below the waves is practically another world for us humans. It’s easy to imagine that anything lives down there, from killer mermaids to an Atlantis-like lost city of peaceful water dwellers. They’re also a subject perfect for illustrations — both the mermaids themselves and their surroundings can be colorful, shimmering, and otherworldly. Graphic novels and picture books featuring mermaids are beautiful reads you can submerge yourself in. (Sorry.)