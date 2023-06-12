Cinderella is Dead book with a character print on front
Get Some Merch From Your Favorite Queer Books!

Pride month is here! Of course, we love queer bookish content all day long, but when June rolls around it’s just the perfect time to celebrate queer stories. In this case, I want to share with you not books, but merch from queer books that we love. So if you’re looking for merch to celebrate and show your love for any of these stories, you’re in luck.

From prints to dust jackets, stickers, or even candles, I hope you find something to showcase your love for these books here. You can expect merch inspired by beloved stories like Heartstopper (and there’s more where that came from), Cemetery Boys, One Last Stop, and more, all available from Etsy. Most of them are definitely from romance books, but there are a couple of SFF stories thrown in as well. In general, I tried to pick a variety of merch from queer books that everyone can love.

Without further ado, let’s jump into these incredible pieces of merch from queer books.

Amazing Merch From Queer Books

Sepia illustration of important objects from One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

I just love that this illustration from Casey McQuiston’s One Last Stop is full of little details from the book! $17+

Blue scented candle of Oliver from Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

This soft soy scented candle will certainly remind you of Oliver from Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall. $5+

Rlue scented candle of Lucien from Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

On the other hand, if Lucien is your favorite Boyfriend Material character, he has a scented candle too. $5+

Felix and Ezra character artwork from Felix Ever After

This gorgeous illustration features a sweet moment between Felix and Ezra from Kacen Callender’s Felix Ever After! $10

Yellow tshirt for Will Solace and black shirt for Nico diAngelo from The Sun and The Star

Solangelo just got their own book The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro — and what better way to celebrate them than these T-shirts? You can get one for $20 or both for $35.

Personalized white converse with Heartstopper leaves around the logo

You can get these beautiful embroidered sneakers with the iconic leaves from Heartstopper! They come in a wide variety of colors and while they’re certainly pricier I think they’re worth it. $104

Print with Yadriel and Julian from Cemetery Boys

Hang the “Mi Querido” scene from Aiden Thomas’s Cemetery Boys on your wall with this illustrated print! $17

Light colored sweatshirt with printed quote from Cemetery Boys and two hands holding the sun and moon

This printed sweatshirt has the perfect Cemetery Boys quote — plus it’s super cozy! $32+

I Wish You All The Best illustrated dustjacket

Want to make your paperback of I Wish You All the Best by Mason Deaver stand out? Then this illustrated dust jacket is absolutely perfect! $18

Set of stickers inspired by The Charm Offensive

These vinyl stickers will remind you of some of your favorite moments from Alison Cochrun’s The Charm Offensive! $3+ each or $10 for the whole set.

Cinderella is Dead book with a character print on front

Next comes another beautiful character print, which shows the main character from Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron in her stunning dress. $20

Three stickers that look like movie tickets from the Bright Falls romance book series

Last but not least, this set of ticket-like stickers is perfect for those who love the Bright Falls series by Ashley Herring Blake! $5

But wait! There’s more! Check out even more bookish merch for Pride. And if you’re looking for more queer bookish content, dive into our LGBTQ+ Archives for all kinds of recommendations — where you’ll find things like our incredible alphabet of queer books.