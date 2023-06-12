This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pride month is here! Of course, we love queer bookish content all day long, but when June rolls around it’s just the perfect time to celebrate queer stories. In this case, I want to share with you not books, but merch from queer books that we love. So if you’re looking for merch to celebrate and show your love for any of these stories, you’re in luck.

From prints to dust jackets, stickers, or even candles, I hope you find something to showcase your love for these books here. You can expect merch inspired by beloved stories like Heartstopper (and there’s more where that came from), Cemetery Boys, One Last Stop, and more, all available from Etsy. Most of them are definitely from romance books, but there are a couple of SFF stories thrown in as well. In general, I tried to pick a variety of merch from queer books that everyone can love.

Without further ado, let’s jump into these incredible pieces of merch from queer books.

Amazing Merch From Queer Books I just love that this illustration from Casey McQuiston’s One Last Stop is full of little details from the book! $17+

This soft soy scented candle will certainly remind you of Oliver from Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall. $5+

On the other hand, if Lucien is your favorite Boyfriend Material character, he has a scented candle too. $5+

This gorgeous illustration features a sweet moment between Felix and Ezra from Kacen Callender’s Felix Ever After! $10

Solangelo just got their own book The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro — and what better way to celebrate them than these T-shirts? You can get one for $20 or both for $35.

You can get these beautiful embroidered sneakers with the iconic leaves from Heartstopper! They come in a wide variety of colors and while they’re certainly pricier I think they’re worth it. $104

Hang the “Mi Querido” scene from Aiden Thomas’s Cemetery Boys on your wall with this illustrated print! $17

This printed sweatshirt has the perfect Cemetery Boys quote — plus it’s super cozy! $32+

These vinyl stickers will remind you of some of your favorite moments from Alison Cochrun’s The Charm Offensive! $3+ each or $10 for the whole set.

Next comes another beautiful character print, which shows the main character from Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron in her stunning dress. $20

Last but not least, this set of ticket-like stickers is perfect for those who love the Bright Falls series by Ashley Herring Blake! $5

But wait! There’s more! Check out even more bookish merch for Pride. And if you’re looking for more queer bookish content, dive into our LGBTQ+ Archives for all kinds of recommendations — where you’ll find things like our incredible alphabet of queer books.