This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

I can’t tell you how excited I am for the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+! I’m a big fan of Rick Riordan’s books. So of course I’m counting down the days until the show is available for streaming. I won’t lie, spring 2024 sounds sooooo far away though, especially since they haven’t announced a specific release date. Luckily, that was the perfect excuse for me to dive into Etsy and look for some fun merch for fans of Rick Riordan’s books. Merch I will now share with you so we can all showcase our love for his fiction as we (not so) patiently wait for the series and Percy’s upcoming novel The Chalice of the Gods!

Of course, the goodies I’m talking about will heavily feature Percy’s adventures from his Percy Jackson and the Olympians series as well as the Heroes of Olympus series. But that’s not all. Because Riordan has written several books inspired by other mythologies. And while they’re certainly not as popular, they are still pretty amazing. All that is to say that I picked some merch for fans of Rick Riordan’s books in general. Including what I could find of his Norse and Egyptian mythology series (which I love too).

But without further ado, let’s dive into this fun merch for fans of Rick Riordan books!

Fun Merch for Fans of Rick Riordan Books Of course we have to kick things off with the classic Camp Half-Blood T-shirt! You can order it in several styles and even colors if you prefer. $14+

But you can also join the Roman legion with this purple Camp Jupiter T-shirt and its iconic SPQR phrase. $21+

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Wear one of these personalized cabin T-shirts to share who your godly parent is! You can choose different colors and styles, as well as the deity’s logo. $37+

Why not decorate your room with this beautiful minimalist poster of The Lightning Thief? The best thing is that this is a digital download, so you can print it as many times as you want! $10.50

This scented soy candle will certainly remind you of Annabeth with its citrus and old books scent! $11+

If it’s jewelry you like then you’ll absolutely love this camp bead necklace inspired by Annabeth’s adventures! $25+

Next, you can hang this beautiful fan art print on your wall featuring Nico, Jason, and Percy! $25

Add this stunning enamel pin complete with a Roman sword and the Camp Jupiter phrase to your collection! $12.50

You didn’t think I forgot about Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard did you? iPhone users, this is your lucky day! You can rock this amazing phone case inspired by Alex Fierro’s iconic sweater vest pattern. $23

Show that you’re one of Hotel Valhalla’s top fighters with this iconic cotton T-shirt! $27+

If you, like me, ship Magnus and Alex you absolutely need this double-sided acrylic keychain! $16

As soon as I saw these Mythomagic stock cards inspired by Nico, Percy, and Jason, I knew I had to share them with you. $15

Next, add this stunning enamel pin featuring our beloved Camp Half-Blood to your collection! $33+

Last but not least, we can’t ignore Riordan’s Egyptian mythology series The Kane Chronicles. So if you are a fan of Sadie and Carter, then you’ll love this cotton T-shirt with the House of Life logo! $20

Those were 14 great pieces of merch for fans of Rick Riordan! If you’re still looking for bookish goodies, then don’t forget to check out our Book Fetish archives for all kinds of book-inspired items.