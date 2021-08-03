BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway
Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar Fantasy Books To Be Adapted for TV

Deadline reported that Kit Williamson (EastSiders creator) and Brittany Cavallaro (Charlotte Holmes series author) are adapting Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar series of books for television. The Valdemar universe is made up of more than 35 books, broken down into numerous series, as well as anthologies and other stories. The first chronological book in the series is The Black Gryphon, from the Mage Wars trilogy, but the first season of the show will be adapted from the Last Herald-Mage trilogy.

