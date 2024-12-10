Why Men Should Read “Cool Girl Lit,” and Other Library Resources
Buckle up, friends, because I have a mega list of library and library-adjacent links to put on your radar. We’ve got adaptation news, cool library updates, a ton of reader’s advisory and genre resources, and book lists for days.
Cool Library Updates
The Vernon Area Public Library (IL) retained a political scientist-in-residence during 2024 to help patrons navigate the election. (This library is very much in my neck of the woods, and I never knew they did this. This is really cool.)
A look at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government’s archive of political buttons.
Numbers & Trends
Sales surge for dystopian books after the election results.
Book Adaptations in the News
HBO has released a statement defending J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter series.
Anne Hathaway is starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity.
Martin Scorcese talks about the possibility of directing a film version of Marilynne Robinson’s novel, Home.
Here’s the trailer for the adaptation of Patrick Radden Keefe’s Say Nothing.
Books & Authors in the News
Over 1000 literary and entertainment figures have signed an open letter against cultural boycotts of Israel. This was in response to a similar letter signed by over 1,000 authors and members of the publishing industry calling for a boycott of Israeli cultural institutions that are “complicit or have remained silent observers of the overwhelming oppression of Palestinians.”
Cormac McCarthy’s secret muse breaks her silence and talks about how her relationship with the author began when he was 42 and she was 16.
Stephen King has left X in favor of Threads, citing the toxic environment that’s been fostered. (Although what I’d really like is for him to come over to Bluesky, because that’s where I’ve migrated to…)
Bruce Degen, the illustrator behind the Magic School Bus series, has died at 79.
Travel publisher Arthur Frommer has died at 95.
New & Upcoming Titles
Winter book releases you’ll want to put on hold at your library now.
The best new cozy books you’ll want to snuggle up with this winter.
5 of the most anticipated romance novels of 2025.
RA/Genre Resources
Are we entering a new era of erotic literature?
The best Kristin Hannah books ranked.
Where to start with Grady Hendrix.
A look at “reference” novels, or when novels speak a language that only part of the Internet understands.
All Things Comics
A French graphic novel biography of Elon Musk will likely not be translated into English or published internationally because of “possible legal consequences.”
How a Gen-X graphic novelist reinvented the romance comic.
The Washington Post has the best graphic novels of 2024.
Funny comics to make you LOL.
7-ish of the most controversial comics of all time.
Audiophilia
Amazon Music is including a free Audible download each month for subscribers.
Celebrity memoirs on audio to help put your dysfunctional holiday family gatherings into perspective.
The best queer audiobooks of 2024, according to Audible.
Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists
Children/Teens
8 books to give your 4th and 5th grade readers all the feels.
39 queer YA SFF books that should be on your radar.
17 YA books with the same vibes as A24 movies.
29 YA books guaranteed to make you ugly cry.
5 books where the real horror is high school.
19 YA books that show friendship stories are just as powerful as relationship stories.
Adults
7 books of speculative feminism written by women.
48 of the best books by women authors to read in your lifetime.
5 romantasy novels that balance world-building with relationship-building.
7 historical thrillers full of political intrigue.
The 25 most influential cookbooks from the last 100 years.
The best Irish novels from the last 15 years.
10 of the most original murders in mystery novels.
Books to help understand the growing number of Latino voters who voted for Trump.
On the Riot
5 immigrant & refugee stories for kids.
8 books about transgender characters with a happily ever after.
8 clever books about time traveling through history.
5 sci-fi books about leaving Earth.
8 of the best debut mystery novels ever written.
8 of the best romances about returning home.
10 gripping true crime memoirs.
8 genre-blending books by Black authors.
8 paranormal horror novels to give you the creeps.
Level Up (Library Reads)
Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!