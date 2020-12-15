Jacqueline Woodson recalls what it was like growing up in the 1960s and ’70s. She introduces readers to the harsh realities of being African American during that era. She does so with honesty and tenderness. The writing is simple enough to draw in a younger audience and insightful enough to engage an older one. The verse format captures the precious dreams of a young brown girl in a world that wasn’t ready for them. It’s about how she reached for them anyway and the ones who held her hand along the way.

“The first time I write my full name

Jacqueline Amanda Woodson

without anybody’s help

on a clean white page in my composition notebook,

I know

if I wanted to

I could write anything.

Letters becoming words, words gathering meaning, becoming

thoughts outside my head

becoming sentences

written by

———–Jacqueline Amanda Woodson”