New Releases Tuesday: Books Out This Week To Add To Your TBR

Valora Luck has two things: a ticket for the biggest and most luxurious ocean liner in the world, and a dream of leaving England behind and making a life for herself as a circus performer in New York. Much to her surprise though, she’s turned away at the gangway; apparently, Chinese aren’t allowed into America.

But Val has to get on that ship. Her twin brother Jamie, who has spent two long years at sea, is there, as is an influential circus owner Val hopes to audition for. Thankfully, there’s not much a trained acrobat like Val can’t overcome when she puts her mind to it.

As a stowaway, Val should keep her head down and stay out of sight. But the clock is ticking and she has just seven days as the ship makes its way across the Atlantic to find Jamie, perform for the circus owner, and convince him to help get them both into America.

Then one night the unthinkable happens, and suddenly Val’s dreams of a new life are crushed under the weight of the only thing that matters: survival.

Reasons to read it: This was a fascinating historical YA about mixed race Chinese-British twin acrobats on board the Titanic. The first page that prefaces the story is a historical fact: six of the eight Chinese passengers on board the Titanic survived — a much higher rate than the rest of the ship, despite being on the lower decks. We then go on to meet all eight Chinese passengers, which sets a countdown clock for readers even as the plot for most of the book has nothing to do with the ship’s eventual sinking, which was a great way to add tension. I won’t spoil it, but I get the feeling that the ending of this book will be one people either love or hate!