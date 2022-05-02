This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s May 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Beach reading season is upon us, and some of the most unputdownable books of the year are now hitting shelves. How to know which new book is perfect for your upcoming summer vacation? Why, look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

Strap in tight, because we’ve got a wild celestial ride this month. First, everyone’s least favorite guest is hanging around from May 10 through June 2: Mercury retrograde (dun dun DUN). That means anything relating to communication, travel, and technology may lead to confusion and frustration. Be sure to dot your “i”s and cross your “t”s, because little mistakes can spin out into chaos. Second, watch for a total lunar eclipse on May 16, visible from all of North America, the Atlantic Ocean, and much of western Europe and western Africa. Lunar eclipses take place when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. In astrology, this alignment tends to represent moments of clarity, realization, and change. Think of it as things lining up in your life to make a new path clear.

May 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Book Lovers by Emily Henry (May 3, Berkley) Opportunity and personal growth lie ahead for Aries. May is here to show you that you aren’t meant to be stagnant; it’s time to try something new. The lunar eclipse on May 16 will put things into perspective for you. Use this time to reflect on the person you’d like to be. This clarity may also help resolve some troubles with family and loved ones. Travel may be in order to find a fresh perspective. You should read Book Lovers by Emily Henry. As a literary agent, Nora Stephens is perfectly aware that she’s an archetypal romcom villain. She’s the tough, platinum blonde, career-minded New Yorker who gets left behind when the guy falls for the girl in a charming small town. When her sister convinces Nora to join her for a month living their own small town fantasy, she didn’t expect to see her New York book editor rival Charlie, and she definitely didn’t expect to fall for him.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi (May 24, Atria Books) Have you been waiting for the time to take a leap, Taurus? May is a propitious month to get started on something you’ve been eyeing for a while. Whether it’s a new relationship, job, or personal goal, now is the time to make a change. You can make that move slowly and precisely, as you prefer. Romance is particularly rosy for you this month. Love may be found through friends of friends. Check out You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi. Five years ago, Feyi Adekola lost the love of her life in an accident. Now, she’s finally ready to start living again, although she’s not sure if her roommate’s push to start dating is the right move. When Feyi attends a swanky rooftop party, it kicks off a glamorous and romantic summer of unexpected connections that may be just what she needs to get her artwork noticed. But despite the excitement, she can’t seem to keep her eyes off the one person she shouldn’t want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo (May 10, Tordotcom) You’re on the right track, Gemini. Your efforts from earlier in the year are paying off now, and your future looks bright. A promotion or big milestone may be ahead this month. But don’t let your success distract you from the family and friends who matter the most. Recognize where you came from as you look to the future. While traveling, you may meet someone important to your future. I recommend Siren Queen by Nghi Vo. In the glamorous Golden Age of Hollywood, actress Luli Wei is hungry for fame. As a queer Chinese American woman, she knows she has a fraught path to stardom. But the biggest dangers lie off-screen, where ancient magic with a thirst for blood requires sacrifices of eager young starlets like Luli Wei. Living her dreams may just turn Luli into a monster herself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Brace for Impact: A Memoir by Gabe Montesanti (May 24, Dial Press) Feeling overwhelmed, Cancer? A lot of forces are colliding in your life this month, and that can make you worry you aren’t giving any of them the attention they deserve. You’re only one person. Remember that, and know that your loved ones recognize that as well. Keep the most important plates spinning, and everything else can wait. Self-care is crucial to mental and physical wellness in May. Read Brace for Impact by Gabe Montesanti. Montesanti came to roller derby at a crossroads in her life: starting graduate school, moving to a new city with her partner, recovering from an eating disorder, and still seeking her emotionally abusive mother’s approval. Roller derby led her to a wonderfully weird queer community, but it also helped her find a new way to relate to her body and the courage to embrace her true self.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Neruda on the Park by Cleyvis Natera (May 17, Ballantine Books) Say what you mean, Leo. With Mercury retrograde throwing a wrench in communication for much of the month, you can’t assume that others will be on the same page with you. Confusion can cause trouble in your career and relationships. Be explicit about your needs and expectations and all may be set right. A family vacation may be in order to smooth over hurt feelings. You should read Neruda on the Park by Cleyvis Natera. As gentrification creeps into their predominantly Dominican New York neighborhood, each member of the Guerrero family reacts differently. Eusebia crafts a dangerous plan to stop the construction of a luxury condo building. Her daughter Luz, striving for a wealthy lifestyle, starts a secret romance with one of the white developers planning the condo. And Luz’s father Vladimir has been hiding his plans for a retirement home in the Dominican Republic.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda (May 24, Feiwel & Friends) Don’t let a good thing pass you by, Virgo. Big opportunities await you this month, and sticking to your comfortable routine can keep you from living your best life. It’s understandable to question something that seems too good to be true, but don’t give up on it altogether. Romance is particularly fortuitous in May. Love can be found while doing something out of your comfort zone. Your perfect May book is Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda. Maggie has always been fine with being a little messy, but her little sister’s upcoming quinceañera is forcing her to face some hard truths about what comes next. Looking for a date to the quinceañera, Maggie is torn between her best friend/first crush Amanda, her flirtatious ex-boyfriend Matthew, and new girl in town Dani. Her romantic uncertainty forces Maggie to confront bigger questions about her future — and what they mean for her loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour (May 31, Flatiron Books) Relationships will make or break your month, Libra. You’re susceptible to the influence of your friends, so ask yourself: Is your social circle pushing you where you want to go? Meditation may be a good practice to help center your own needs and desires among the noise. Education can also be an important tool for finding your own path. Current or past teachers may have the answers you seek. Read Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour. As a teenager, Sara runs away from her home in northern California to escape a difficult family situation and the loss of her girlfriend. Emilie is looking for somewhere to call home, and someone to make her feel less alone. They both find themselves drawn to an L.A. restaurant called Yerba Buena, where Sara ends up bartending and Emilie arranges flowers. And despite the things pulling them apart, they also find themselves drawn to each other.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas (May 3, Berkley) A little creativity goes a long way. Any challenge can be met this month if you’re willing to take it on from a new angle, and Mercury retrograde will provide you with plenty of challenges. A positive mindset can turn troubles into opportunities, so try to look for the benefits in an unexpected journey. In family relationships, being fully present can shut down any difficulties in May. You should read The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas. Beatriz lost everything in the overthrow of the Mexican government, including her father and home. When a handsome, wealthy man with a sizable estate in the country proposes, Beatriz quickly accepts. But once she arrives at Hacienda San Isidro, she finds her new home isn’t the safe haven she hoped. Beatriz is haunted by strange voices and visions, and no one will help her. Could the death of her husband’s first wife have something to do with her terrifying new reality?

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston (May 3, St. Martin’s Press) Other people’s ideas aren’t always bad, Sagittarius. You hate being told what to do, but this month, taking some wise advice from mentors can make a big difference. Mercury retrograde means even your best plans can go awry, so having supporters behind you is crucial. In matters of the heart, a little sensitivity is called for. Love can be taken to the next level with open and honest communication. Read I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston. Ever since Chloe moved from California to Alabama, she’s been dead set on becoming valedictorian, which means she’s been in close competition with her private Christian school’s golden child, Shara Wheeler. But when gorgeous, smart, completely perfect Shara goes missing, Chloe knows something no one else knows: Shara kissed Chloe before she disappeared, and she left a set of clues for Chloe to find out what happened.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The Last Queen by ​​Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (May 10, William Morrow) There’s no mountain you can’t climb this month, Capricorn. This year has placed some big obstacles in your path, but May will give you the tools to break past them. Your support network is stronger than ever, and the lunar eclipse on May 16 will bring some much needed clarity. It’s time to make your move! Be cautious with your health and get rest when you can, because big things are ahead. Check out The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, a new historical novel based on the last reigning queen of India’s Sikh Empire. Born a commoner, Jindan became royalty when her beauty and determination caught the maharajah’s eye. She was his youngest and favorite wife, but when the maharajah died and Jindan’s 6-year-old son inherited the throne, she became a rebel warrior queen, determined to protect her people from the British Empire’s rule.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

City of Orange by David Yoon (May 24, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) Ready for something completely different, Aquarius? May brings big changes for you, particularly in your career. What’s served you well in the past may not be working for you anymore. You adjust to change more quickly than other signs, so have patience with loved ones who struggle to keep up. Some quality family time may help illuminate what matters most during this phase. You should read City of Orange by David Yoon, a new sci-fi novel about grief and finding your way home. When a man awakes in an unfamiliar apocalyptic landscape, he doesn’t know who or where he is, or where he came from. As he scavenges for food and water, he begins to piece together his distant memories. But when he encounters a boy, he finds nothing in this place is as he thought it was.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

By the Book by Jasmine Guillory (May 3, Hyperion Avenue) You bring a lot to the table, Pisces. You take special care of your loved ones and contribute vibrant ideas to your teams. But make sure you’re not being taken advantage of in May. You don’t need the limelight, but you do need to know what you’re worth. Money may be tight, so don’t let your extra work go uncompensated. In love, a heart-to-heart conversation may be in order. Your perfect May read is By the Book, a Beauty and the Beast retelling by Jasmine Guillory. Izzy dreamed of working in publishing, but as the overworked and underpaid only Black employee in her office, the shine is starting to wear off. When she hears her boss complaining about a prolific, reclusive author failing to complete his manuscript, Izzy sees her chance to show what she can do. She travels to the author’s mansion to give him the encouragement he needs to finish his book. But before long, she finds something sweet and almost kind behind the author’s beastly reputation.

