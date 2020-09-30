Mary Oliver Gifts: Stickers, Cross-Stitch, Jewelry, and More

Mary Oliver is the every person poet, and that’s in no way a slight. Her words are perfectly rendered, images easy to imagine, and the takeaways of her poems resonate long after. Earlier this year, I rounded up Mary Oliver prints featuring gorgeous nature art, and last year, I pulled together a collection of incredible Mary Oliver quote prints. In the midst of pulling those together, I found so many other wonderful Mary Oliver gifts and knew I had to share those as well.

Find here a wide array of Mary Oliver gifts, ranging from stickers to jewelry, T-shirts to cross-stitch patterns. There’s something for everyone here.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Mary Oliver Gifts To Delight and Inspire

Immediately download a gorgeous Mary Oliver cross-stitch pattern reading: “It is a serious thing just to be alive on this fresh morning in this broken world.” $4.

What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life (in sticker form)? $4.

I love this “Channeling my inner Mary Oliver” T-shirt. $29 and up.

A gorgeous handmade ceramic mug, featuring Mary Oliver’s most quoted line. $53.

Gold or silver, “keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable” makes for a perfect necklace. $76 and up.

How do you go to the woods? This mug is excellent. $17 and up.

Hand out these stamped Mary Oliver pendants to your book club. Perfect for a necklace or keyring. $3 and up.

So many ways to use the “breathe it all in, love it all out” rubber stamp. $6.

A quote pillow perfect for your couch, bed, or in your lap with a good book. $39 and up.

You or your children can have fun decorating this wood Mary Oliver quote sign (or do it together!). $25.

Practice your embroidery with this Mary Oliver inspired sampler. $15.

Bold and bright: this Mary Oliver sticker is the best. $4.

“Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable” looks good stamped on a bracelet. $17.50.

What an incredible piece of art honoring Mary Oliver: it’s a piece of birch with some of her words. $115.

This collection of watercolor nature bookmarks isn’t only Mary Oliver, but the entire set is just rife with beautiful poetry.

For the journalers out there, a wonderful downloadable journaling page featuring Mary Oliver’s words. $2.