Mary Oliver Gifts: Stickers, Cross-Stitch, Jewelry, and More
Mary Oliver is the every person poet, and that’s in no way a slight. Her words are perfectly rendered, images easy to imagine, and the takeaways of her poems resonate long after. Earlier this year, I rounded up Mary Oliver prints featuring gorgeous nature art, and last year, I pulled together a collection of incredible Mary Oliver quote prints. In the midst of pulling those together, I found so many other wonderful Mary Oliver gifts and knew I had to share those as well.
Find here a wide array of Mary Oliver gifts, ranging from stickers to jewelry, T-shirts to cross-stitch patterns. There’s something for everyone here.
Mary Oliver Gifts To Delight and Inspire
Immediately download a gorgeous Mary Oliver cross-stitch pattern reading: “It is a serious thing just to be alive on this fresh morning in this broken world.” $4.
What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life (in sticker form)? $4.
I love this “Channeling my inner Mary Oliver” T-shirt. $29 and up.
A gorgeous handmade ceramic mug, featuring Mary Oliver’s most quoted line. $53.
Gold or silver, “keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable” makes for a perfect necklace. $76 and up.
How do you go to the woods? This mug is excellent. $17 and up.
Hand out these stamped Mary Oliver pendants to your book club. Perfect for a necklace or keyring. $3 and up.
So many ways to use the “breathe it all in, love it all out” rubber stamp. $6.
A quote pillow perfect for your couch, bed, or in your lap with a good book. $39 and up.
You or your children can have fun decorating this wood Mary Oliver quote sign (or do it together!). $25.
Practice your embroidery with this Mary Oliver inspired sampler. $15.
Bold and bright: this Mary Oliver sticker is the best. $4.
“Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable” looks good stamped on a bracelet. $17.50.
What an incredible piece of art honoring Mary Oliver: it’s a piece of birch with some of her words. $115.
This collection of watercolor nature bookmarks isn’t only Mary Oliver, but the entire set is just rife with beautiful poetry.
For the journalers out there, a wonderful downloadable journaling page featuring Mary Oliver’s words. $2.