Martin Amis, British Novelist, Dies at 73
Martin Amis died Friday in his Lake Worth Florida home from esophageal cancer.
Amis was born to a novelist father, Kingsley Amis, in 1949 Oxford, England, and won the 1974 Somerset Maugham Award for his first novel, The Rachel Papers. He became a big part of the literary scene in London in the ’80s and ’90s, and well-known for his books that satirized capitalism and Western society, such as Money: A Suicide Note (1984), London Fields (1989), and The Information (1995).
The same day Amis died, an adaptation of his book, The Zone of Interest, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie, directed by Jonathan Glazer, follows a fictional Nazi officer who lives with his wife and children next to Auschwitz.
Amis is survived by his wife, Isabel Fonseca, and five children.
