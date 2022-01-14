This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On January 12th, Mariah Carey announced on Instagram that she is releasing her first children’s book, a picture book called The Christmas Princess cowritten with Michaela Angela Davis (who also cowrote her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey) and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

Mariah Carey said that the story is for kids who feel like outsiders and about believing in your own vision. In the caption, she shared: “It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The Christmas Princess is scheduled to come out October 25, 2022 and is available to preorder.

