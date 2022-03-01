This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s March 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Spring has sprung, and some of the biggest titles of the year are blossoming at a bookstore near you. How to know which new book is right for you? Why, look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

March holds a special event for all astrology lovers: Spring Equinox! Sunday, March 20, is the day when the Northern Hemisphere is evenly split between daylight and darkness. This is a time of great balance, when all aspects of your life work in harmony. It’s also the astrological new year, when the sun enters Aries, marking the beginning of a new cycle through the twelve signs of the zodiac. With the fiery, passionate energy of Aries, Spring Equinox is the perfect time to embark on a new goal, start a relationship, or make a big change in your life — a spring cleaning of the soul, if you will. Whatever big plans you’ve got coming up later this month, don’t forget to bring a book!

March 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Aries (March 21-April 19)

On a Night of a Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark (March 1, Grand Central Publishing) Are you eager to hit the road, Aries? Travel is in the forecast for you this spring, both for business and pleasure. But before you see the sights, you’ve got some lingering problems to settle at home. Some relationships may need tending this month. Clear the air before leaving town, or else your plans may be foiled. At work, your fresh ideas may bring big success. You should read On a Night of a Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark. College student Paloma returns to her home in Argentina for her diplomat father’s annual summer soirée. After hearing a strange comment from a party guest and college friend of her father’s, she decides to learn more about her father’s past. Paloma’s curiosity shows her a dark side of Argentina’s past, reveals her family’s hidden secrets, and puts her in grave danger.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou (March 22, Penguin Press) You’ve got to work for what you want, Taurus. You’ve had your eye on something for a while, but March demands that you take concrete steps toward it rather than sitting and waiting. It’s also a busy month for you professionally, so you may feel spread thin. Take care of your physical and mental health, and make time for activities that energize you. Determination now will pay off very soon. Check out Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou. Taiwanese American PhD student Ingrid wants nothing more than to wrap up her dissertation and move on with her life. But while researching the famous Chinese poet at the heart of her work, she discovers a strange note that sends her on a wild journey to find out what it means.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton (March 29, Random House) Stop avoiding the hard stuff, Gemini. There are some issues lurking in your life that you’ve been choosing to ignore, but it’s time to face them head on. Luckily, you’ve got plenty of support from family and friends. Take their advice to heart. In good news, it’s a great time for a professional change, full of opportunities for new jobs and interesting projects. Make your choices with the long term in mind. Read Ancestor Trouble by Maud Newton. Newton always had a difficult relationship with her ancestry, like her mother’s family, fraught with mental illness and religious fanaticism, and her father’s family, proponents of slavery and eugenics. This memoir follows Newton’s journey to research and reckon with her problematic family history, and it also argues that genealogy can be a tool for learning from our ancestors’ failures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu (March 15, Little, Brown & Company) March is all about relationships for Cancer. Quality time with family and loved ones is ahead, including some deep-in-your-feelings chats. But relationships are also crucial for your work. Rubbing elbows with colleagues and business acquaintances may make all the difference in reaching your goals. A little socializing may also lead you to an entrancing new love interest this month. I recommend Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu. In 1938, Meilin and her 4-year-old son Renshu were forced to flee their home in China to escape an invasion by the Japanese army. The only thing they were able to bring to comfort them was a beautifully illustrated scroll of ancient fables. Over 70 years and three generations, Meilin’s descendants grapple with what it means to protect your family while also teaching them their own history.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz (March 8, Atria Books) Give credit where credit is due, Leo. You would do anything for your loved ones, but they’ve done a lot to help you, too. A thoughtful recognition of their support can go a long way. This is also true at work, where a hat tip can help you win over colleagues and may even lead to a long-due promotion. If you’re looking for love, be honest and upfront about what you want you just might find it. Read Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz. These laugh-out-loud funny essays combine memoir, pop culture, queer identity, the internet, and more. From the mainstreaming of lesbian culture to Gutowitz’s own coming out story, it’s a heartwarming and hilarious book you’re sure to love.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto (March 29, Berkley Books) Say it with me, Virgo: SELF-CARE. You’ve been working yourself to the bone lately, and any free time has been spent caring for others. Unless you change course now, you’re headed for burnout. Get some rest and make time for things that bring you joy. March may also require you to take a close look at toxic relationships. Anyone who can’t love you at your worst should be shown the door. Read something to make you laugh, like Jesse Q. Sutanto’s Four Aunties and a Wedding. Meddy Chan has worked countless weddings with her family’s wedding planning company. Now that she’s getting married, she’s letting her family relax and hiring another respectable Indonesian-Chinese family business to plan her special day. But then an overheard phone call reveals that Meddy has accidentally hired the mafia and they’re using her wedding to conduct shady business.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers (March 1, William Morrow) March brings increased determination for Libras. You’re often happy to go with the flow, but this month, you know exactly what you want and will do whatever it takes to get it. Trust your instincts and abilities to help you reach your goals. Your loved ones have got your back, too. Travel may prove enlightening for you this month, so take a chance on an unexpected trip. You should read The Tobacco Wives by Adele Myers. Maddie is a dressmaker for some of the wealthiest, most influential women in Bright Leaf, North Carolina. But when Maddie starts to recognize some concerning health patterns among her clients, she wonders if big tobacco, the business her town relies on, could be to blame.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo (March 15, Doubleday Books) Contemplate your priorities, Scorpio. March brings a wealth of opportunities, but to get the most out of any of them, you must be strategic. Think about the major directions you want your life to go. It may also be time to set some boundaries with family. No matter how much you love them, you only have so much to give. Your love life could benefit from trying something new this month. Check out When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo. Yejide has reluctantly accepted her destiny as the next woman in her family line to take on the role of escorting the souls of her Trinidad and Tobago city’s residents to the afterlife. Darwin has broken from his family’s Rastafarian tradition of avoiding death by taking a job as a gravedigger. When Yejide and Darwin meet at the gates of their city’s largest cemetery, they must reckon with restless spirits and their own destinies.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times by Azar Nafisi (March 8, Dey Street Books) It’s time to step up, Sagittarius. You prefer to live your life floating from adventure to adventure, but March demands a more serious effort to get on track. Taking control of your career and professional goals now can change the course of your year. Show up for the people who love you this month. Romance may also be ahead for you, as long as you know what you’re looking for. I recommend Read Dangerously by Azar Nafisi. After teaching literature in Iran and the U.S., Nafisi has grown to understand the power of books as resistance during turbulent political times. Told in the form of letters to the father who taught Nafisi to find healing in literature, this book explores how reading can be a tool to engage with difficult topics and provides a resistance reading list to address some of today’s most burning questions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation by Julissa Arce (March 22, Flatiron Books) Be careful who you listen to this month, Capricorn. Some people may be planting negative thoughts in your head for malicious reasons. Luckily, you’ve got close friends and family who can set you straight. Most of all, trust your own instincts and inner voice. Your goals are within reach if you can stay focused. Finances may be rocky in March, so prioritize your expenses. You should read You Sound Like a White Girl by Julissa Arce. As a young person, Arce worked hard to become what some would call an “immigrant success story”. But the goal posts kept moving, and she eventually learned that assimilation is not the answer to racism as she once thought it was. In this phenomenal book, Arce argues against pressures for Latine people and other BIPOC to assimilate into white culture.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore (March 8, Feiwel Friends) What can you learn from others this month, Aquarius? As you go through the month, you’ll find relationships make all the difference in every aspect of your life. Long talks with family members could be transformational in March. In love, disagreements must be settled by talking it out instead of the silent treatment. Socializing with colleagues could open new doors in your career. I recommend Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore. Bastián and Lore, two nonbinary, neurodiverse teens, are the only people who have been beneath the surface of their town’s mysterious, magical lake, where animal sculptures are brought to life. But as they explore the lake, the line between the water and land begins to blur, threatening to reveal secrets they’re working desperately to hide.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy (March 22, MIRA) Open yourself to new experiences, Pisces. The planets are creating pathways for big changes in your life, but you can’t embrace them without getting out of your comfort zone. A career shift may be ahead for you, but it looks different than you expect. New love can be found this month if you are open to receiving it. Look to family for support if you feel overwhelmed by all of the change. Check out Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy. After her no-good ex leaves her for what he calls “an upgrade,” Savvy decides it’s time to give herself an upgrade. She’s determined to give dating a break while she renovates her body, her work-life balance, and her outdated kitchen. But during her journey, her loved ones — and the contractor working on her kitchen — show her that she’s perfect and worthy of love just as she is.

Thanks for joining us for your March 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your December, January, and February horoscopes and book recommendations!