Rani is a good daughter who never lies to her parents…until she meets Oliver. She falls hard and fast for him, even though she knows that her family would never approve of his tattoos and passion for art. But as their relationship deepens, Oliver’s home life becomes more and more unstable and he begins to ask more and more of Rani. Then, when Rani is sent to India for the summer, she is forced to face the truth about her relationship and what she wants.