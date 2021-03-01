March 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

You don’t have to go it alone this month, Leo. You’ve got energy and motivation to do big things; this can lead to career success in March. But when faced with a problem, you tend to try to handle it yourself. Sometimes taking all the glory isn’t worth working alone. Bring in loved ones and trusted advisors if the burden grows too heavy. After all, celebrations are better when shared. You might enjoy Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi. Jayne always imagined life would be different when she moved to New York, but she’s got the same problems and lack of direction. Her older sister June lives in New York too, but feels worlds away in her fancy apartment and cushy finance job. But when a cancer diagnosis leads them to commit insurance fraud, they must relearn to navigate their sibling relationship as adults.