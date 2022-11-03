three manga covers with a word from the title blacked out
Can You Guess Which Word is Missing From Each Manga Title?

Let me preface this post by saying that I like reading manga, and it’s a format that includes a wide variety of genres, tones, art styles, and more. I also recognize that translation is a delicate art, and sometimes humor or connotations get understandably lost in translation. That being said: there are some truly weird manga, light novel, and anime titles out there.

The conventions for these titles seem to be very different from American comics. While it’s common to find American graphic novels with very short, broadly applicable titles (see: Saga), many manga or light novel series are a whole sentence to themselves, and some of them are quite surprising.

So I decided to make a little game out of them! I’ve taken a random selection of manga and light novel covers that have some unconventional titles and blacked a word. Can you guess what’s missing?

Click on the links below each image to check your answer!

two manga covers with a word from the title blacked out

________: My Sexist Party Leader Kicked Me Out, So I Teamed Up With a Mythical Sorceress!

_______-bound Hanako-kun

two manga covers with a word from the title blacked out

I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great _______ King’s 10 Children in Another World

_____ at Work! White Brigade

two manga covers with a word from the title blacked out

Reincarnated as a _______

The Drab Princess, the Black Cat, and the Satisfying __________

two manga covers with a word from the title blacked out

__________ Girl Hinata-Chan

Every Rose Has a ______ ______

two manga covers with a word from the title blacked out

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a _______

So I’m a __________, So What?

How did you do? If you liked guessing these, you might also enjoy:

