10 Manga Like THE GAMER To Read After Catching Up With The Series

What if, one day, you woke up to find yourself transformed into a giant insect? No, this isn’t Kafka, though the mysterious author Okina Baba may be equally reclusive. Relatively little is known about Okina Baba, in fact nothing is known other than their pen name. But that doesn’t stop readers from enjoying their phenomenal work.

A great magical battle bursts into our world and erupts in a Japanese classroom, killing everyone. However, instead of being truly dead, the students find themselves reincarnated into the alternate world. Our protagonist finds herself reincarnated into a spider, a lowly spider, the kind of spider you use for target practice in level one of Dragon Age. She has to not only survive, but grind her way up.

So I’m a Spider, So What? was originally a web serial novel adapted into a light novel, then to a manga, and now soon to be an anime. This only speaks to its popularity and charm. I liked it for the fact that it’s an unexpected premise delivered in a clever way that is honestly adorable.