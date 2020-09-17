Quiz: Which Book of Magic and Mystery Should You Read Next?

While this year hasn’t turned out like anyone expected, there are a few things that remain the same. As summer begins to slowly fade away and the nights turn cooler, we start to reach for familiar fall comforts; rust colored pillows, warm blankets, autumnal scented candles, cups of spiced tea, and books full of magic and mystery. Even those of us who live in warmer climates can’t help but yield to the call of fall and cozy books.

I don’t know about you, but some of the elements I’ve been drawn to in the books I’ve read this year is a sense of familiarity and known ending. When I pick up a romance novel, I know the book is going to end with a happily ever after. And when I begin a mystery novel, I know it is going to end with the mystery being solved. What a delight to know, even vaguely, how a story will end, during a time when it feels like nothing is ever going to end.

The only thing that would make reading a novel full of mystery even more enjoyable right now would be to add a bit of magic to it, the truest escapist element for any story. It’s easy to believe that life and the world would be a bit better if only we had a bit of magic at our fingertips. While there is no wrong time or season to read a mystery magic novel, what better time to delve into one than at the beginning of fall?

Whether you’re in the mood for mystery book with magical elements, a book set in a fantastical magical world, or a story that is more magic with a side dash of mystery, we have a suggestion for you. Take our quiz to find out which book of magic and mystery you should read next!