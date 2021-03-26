M/F Romances Featuring Bi+ Women Whose Queer Identities Are Front and Center: The List List #442
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Apartment Therapy: 5 Books By Irish Authors To Add To Your Reading List
at Autostraddle: M/F Romances Featuring Bi+ Women Whose Queer Identities and Communities are Front and Center
at Brightly: 11 Delightful Books for Kids Who Love Elephant and Piggie
at Bustle: 13 Books About Anti-Asian Racism To Understand It Better
at BuzzFeed: 15 Books Inspired By Shakespeare You’ll Want To Read If You Love The Bard
at Crime Reads: Women Have Always Been The Strongest Part of the Resistance: Stories of Women Who Refused to Give Up the Struggle
at Electric Lit: 7 of the Best Mystery Novels Set by the Sea
at Epic Reads: 22 YA Books About Asian Americans in the Past and Present
at Good Housekeeping: 15 Amazing Books About Friendship to Share With Your Pals
at Harper’s Bazaar: The 10 best books of 2021 (so far)
at Mental Floss: 10 Famous Literary Characters Based on Real People
at POPSUGAR: It’s OK to Feel Your Feelings! 36 Books For Kids About Dealing With Emotions
at Remezcla: 5 New Children’s Books Written By Latinos
at Riveted Lit: 10 Best Rivalries in YA Books
at Tor.com: Five Genre-Jumping Masterpieces
at Vulture: 6 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month
at Women’s Running: 40 of Runners’ Favorite Books Right Now