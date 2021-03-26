M/F Romances Featuring Bi+ Women Whose Queer Identities Are Front and Center: The List List #442

The Good Girl and The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica, from Park Row Books Two addictive reads for fans of twisty psychological thrill-rides from New York Times bestselling author Mary Kubica. The Good Girl: What seems like a safe one-night stand turns out to be the worst mistake of Mia Dennett’s life. A tautly written, compulsive read that reveals how even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems… The Other Mrs.: Meet Sadie and Will Foust, the new couple in town. When their neighbor is murdered, Sadie is drawn deeper into the mystery, but the more she discovers the more she realizes how much she has to lose. #LockTheDoors

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Apartment Therapy: 5 Books By Irish Authors To Add To Your Reading List

at Autostraddle: M/F Romances Featuring Bi+ Women Whose Queer Identities and Communities are Front and Center

at Brightly: 11 Delightful Books for Kids Who Love Elephant and Piggie

at Bustle: 13 Books About Anti-Asian Racism To Understand It Better

at BuzzFeed: 15 Books Inspired By Shakespeare You’ll Want To Read If You Love The Bard

at Crime Reads: Women Have Always Been The Strongest Part of the Resistance: Stories of Women Who Refused to Give Up the Struggle

at Electric Lit: 7 of the Best Mystery Novels Set by the Sea

at Epic Reads: 22 YA Books About Asian Americans in the Past and Present

at Good Housekeeping: 15 Amazing Books About Friendship to Share With Your Pals

at Harper’s Bazaar: The 10 best books of 2021 (so far)

at Mental Floss: 10 Famous Literary Characters Based on Real People

at POPSUGAR: It’s OK to Feel Your Feelings! 36 Books For Kids About Dealing With Emotions

at Remezcla: 5 New Children’s Books Written By Latinos

at Riveted Lit: 10 Best Rivalries in YA Books

at Tor.com: Five Genre-Jumping Masterpieces

at Vulture: 6 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

at Women’s Running: 40 of Runners’ Favorite Books Right Now