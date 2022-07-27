Sell Books in Paradise: Luxury Resort Hiring “Barefoot Bookseller”
Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort in the Baa Atoll in the Maldives, is looking to fill its “barefoot bookseller” position. The new bookseller’s duties will be: managing a small bookstore, writing blogposts, hosting creative writing classes for guests, and more.
The placement will be held for 12 months and came as a result of a partnership between Ultimate Library and Soneva Fushi in 2018. Since then, people from various arenas of the book publishing and education fields have served as barefoot booksellers.
The position will start in October and applicants have until August 13 to apply.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Reading List
- Pennsylvania School Board Voting On “Draconian” Book Ban Policy
- Lafayette Librarian Threatened with Firing for Opposing Censorship
- I Choose You!…To be a Pokémon Archivist: Pokémon Company Seeks Archivist
- 2022 World Fantasy Awards Finalists Announced
- New Michelle Obama Book, THE LIGHT WE CARRY, Coming This Fall
- TikTok Book Club Debuts With Jane Austen Book
- Attendees Attacked at Canadian Drag Queen Story Hour
- Check Out the Full-Length Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power