Sell Books in Paradise: Luxury Resort Hiring “Barefoot Bookseller”

Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort in the Baa Atoll in the Maldives, is looking to fill its “barefoot bookseller” position. The new bookseller’s duties will be: managing a small bookstore, writing blogposts, hosting creative writing classes for guests, and more.

The placement will be held for 12 months and came as a result of a partnership between Ultimate Library and Soneva Fushi in 2018. Since then, people from various arenas of the book publishing and education fields have served as barefoot booksellers.

The position will start in October and applicants have until August 13 to apply.