It’s Never Just One Time: Lust at First Sight Romances

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

The way I cackled at this sticker because this is something I have found myself saying a lot more in the last year. I even have a folder for books that I am considering putting on my TBR. Plus, it’s shiny, and who doesn’t like shiny? $4

Today you can look forward to reading about a queer second-chance romance, what it’s like to fake date a vampire, and more.

I know that arguments can be made for the validity of love at first sight. But one thing I think we can all agree exists is lust at first sight. With romance novels, this typically falls under the tropes of ‘just one night’ or ‘strangers to lovers’ or a combination of both. Either way, the seed of the story is that the characters meet and feel an instant connection, such as with today’s recommendations.

Tired of her family’s constant comments about her single status, Amelia asks the somewhat eccentric Reggie to pose as her date for an upcoming family wedding. Vampire Reggie is more than happy to play the part of a lover, especially since he gets to play at being a human. But as they continue fake dating, they realize they want to move to the real thing.

When Rex hears that Aaron, his college sweetheart, is at risk of losing his karaoke bar, he decides to help via his drag queen alter ego, Regina. The catch is that no one can know that it is him behind the persona. But when Regina’s popularity grows, making it increasingly difficult to keep his secret, he begins to wonder if being honest about this side of him is the way to get a second chance at his true love.

Some Like It Spicy by Linda Verji When Xolani and Barry meet on a plane, their mutual attraction is instant. But both have been hurt by love before and aren’t eager to repeat the experience, so they decide to stay friends. After making that choice, a precarious balancing act of flirting and friendship starts with them coming closer and closer to crossing the line they set. When they decide to give romance a try, will they find happiness with one another or a repeat of past hurts?

In Her Arms by Melissa Tereze Looking for a break from her solitude, Reagan heads into the city to visit a popular lesbian bar and meets Frankie. The two are instantly drawn to one another, resulting in a night of shared passion before Reagan returns to the countryside, never expecting to see her again. After that night, Frankie leaves the city to vacation in the countryside. She’s shocked to discover that Reagan is the landlord at the country cottage she’s renting and that she is acting completely different from the woman she met in the bar. While Reagan seems determined to keep her at arm’s length, Frankie is equally as determined to charm Reagan and get her to reveal the passionate side Frankie knows is there.

Netflix announced that Yerin Ha will be playing Sophie, Benedict’s love interest, in the next season of Bridgerton.

Check out this list of books designed to make fall feel just a bit more cozier.

We’re less than a week away from the official start of fall, yet I have yet to do an associated activity. Yes, I know that it is still technically summer, but when I was younger, I always associated the beginning of the month with the changing of the season. So, even after discovering that wasn’t the case, I still think of September 1st as the start of fall, even though it won’t happen until the 22nd.

Whether or not your in the same boat with me, I hope that this month has been kind to you thus far.

