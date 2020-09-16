Erdrich received the National Book Award for Fiction for this novel in 2012. It’s definitely one of her best books, but I suggest not starting with this one if you’re new to her work or might find the subject triggering. The narrator, Joe, is a teenage boy from an Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. After his mother, Geraldine, is brutally attacked, Joe tries to investigate the crime himself. Geraldine is severely depressed in the aftermath of being raped.

As with The Night Watchman, Erdrich uses her afterword to explain historical context and ongoing social issues. The book is set in 1988, but many legal loopholes still exist, which often make it difficult for Native survivors of sexual assault to find closure or justice.