I’ve never met a Tolkien fan who couldn’t use some more Lord of the Rings gifts, and I’ve never seen 10 more perfect Lord of the Rings gifts for LOTR fans than the ones I’ve collected here. Seriously, Tolkien-heads, you’re in for a treat. I’m talking sweatshirts fit for the finest hobbits, Shire cottagecore from here to Hobbiton, bookmark maps of Gondor and Rohan, and more! Truly, the Etsy gods shine down upon us on this day. And personally, I would add any of these Lord of the Rings gifts to my collection of bookish memorabilia in a heartbeat. Hobbit’s honor. I think it’s safe to say once you’ve seen them, you’ll feel the same way.

According to J.R.R. Tolkien, “all that is gold does not glitter,” but when it comes to these 10 Lord of the Rings items from Etsy, I’d say we’ve found pure gold. Whether you’re a Tolkienist fluent in Sindarin or a casual fan obsessed with the Peter Jackson movies and looking forward to the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series on Amazon, these Lord of the Rings gifts are perfect for you. Go on, check them out for yourself and decide.

The Shire T-Shirt I love this green, graphic Shire shirt from Shop Second Breakfast. Such a cute way to rep your LOTR love. $30+

Hobbit Hole Mug This Hobbit door mug is such a simple and lovely ode to Hobbiton. Not Very Ladylike $21

Wooden Map of Middle Earth I love a good literary map, and this laser cut map of Middle Earth would make a stunning addition to any at-home library. Game Wizard Studio $87

The Shire Candle Wait you’re telling me now my house can smell like the Shire 24/7? Count me in! Smells Like Books $24+

Hobbit Swords Sweatshirt Definitely not crying over this adorable hobbit swords sweatshirt that feels like an ode to the bravery of my four favorite little hobbits. Rosie Katt Designs $28

Rohan Bookmark This gorgeous black and gold Middle Earth map bookmark will add some pizazz to whatever you happen to be reading. Crafty Druid Co $8

Leaves of Lorien Pin “Not idly do the leaves of Lorien fall.” And now you can add a gorgeous Leaves of Lorien enamel pin to your collection. ZG Forever $13+

Lembas Bread Book Sleeve A book sleeve made to look like Lembas bread? I am seriously in love. In Pages Shop $17

Gondor Wood Bookmark Keep a little bit of Middle Earth with you no matter what — or where — you’re reading with this Gondor book mark from In the Reads. $8