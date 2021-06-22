Sometimes I just need a story about British magicians trying to get the best of each other over the course of almost 33 hours. I can’t entirely explain why these stories bring me so much joy, but I think of spending hours with these ridiculous men, and I can’t wait to get started. Yes, I may have been the most recent person to discover Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, but I won’t be the last. This long, drawn out story of two dueling magicians trying to get the upper hand in their alternative 19th century London is perfect for folks who want something quirky and magical. Simon Prebble brings just the right amount of upper-crust charm to this incredible story.