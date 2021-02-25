There’s Math in That Mystery! But First, Dessert.

This was a unique puzzle mystery that focuses on family drama. If you’d told me I’d be glued to any book that focused on anything dealing with math I would have laughed and laughed and laughed — but here we are. First, a heads up that this entire book deals with basically everything that would get a suicide warning from beginning to end.

At the top of the Severy family is Isaac Severy, who has died by suicide — though some believe there must be something else going on. He was a famed mathematician with children who never lived up to his brilliance and two grandchildren he adopted and raised: Hazel, a bookstore owner flailing in life, and Greg, an L.A. police detective. Isaac left Hazel a letter, which basically puts her on the hunt to figure out his secret work, while others are already hunting for what they believe to be his work. What none of them knows is what exactly this equation was, but they all believe it to be something grand that could change the world.

Enter a secret organization that’s really pushy about finding out the information, a long lost cousin, and a family full of drama and secrets. While Hazel grieves and tries to figure out what is happening, her brother Greg is secretly following their father who has just been released from prison, and Isaac’s son is having a mid-life crisis and being pursued by the secret organization for whatever information he can give them about his father. The family’s secrets are going to spill, there’s affairs, murder, and (in what was most shocking to me) interesting math explained in layman’s terms. If family drama is your catnip and you want one with a mystery for a unique-ish read, this is your book. (TW suicide throughout/grandparent with dementia/past child abuse recounted, mostly emotional and neglect)