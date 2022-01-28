Little Free Library Swag for LFL Superfans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you someone who can’t see a Little Free Library without stopping and taking a peek inside? Are you a steward of a Little Free Library in your town, yard, apartment building, or organization? Or do you simply keep a tote bag of books in your car so that you can fill up your favorite Little Free Library whenever you get a chance? At their heart, Little Free Libraries (or LFLs) are about sharing the love of books with your community, wherever that may be. I tend to think people who are obsessed with them are people who just love books so much that they can’t contain it — they have to share them with the world. And if that describes you, then I’m sorry to say that I think these LFL themed items will be very hard for you to resist!

Whether you’re a proud steward of your own LFL or just a fan of books and community sharing, you’ll love this round up of stickers, T-shirts, crafting supplies, postcards, artwork, and more featuring all sorts of Little Free Libraries and encouraging community literacy. Hopefully they’ll help you spread the bookish joy, and help inspire others to get in on the Little Free Library love! (And if that’s the case, then we have some recommendations of Little Free Libraries you can buy for your own community spaces!)

Support Your Local Book Exchange Sticker ($3): I love this community-minded message!

Little Free Library Tote Bag ($20): This handy bag is perfect for you LFL haul…or it can be used as a mobile LFL or donations deposit.

Wintry Little Free Library Book Sleeve ($22): Keep your most recent read ding- and crease-free with this lovely book sleeve!

Little Free Library Rubber Stamp ($16): The crafting possibilities here are endless with this stamp!

Little Free Library Postcard ($5+): I love this charming illustration — it’s great for sending notes to friends, but pretty enough to frame!

Happiness is a Little Free Library T-Shirt ($22): This T-shirt speaks the truth!

Cute Little Free Library Print ($20): Add to your bookish art collection with this cute print!

Read, Return, Repeat Sticker ($4): The motto of Little Free Libraries!

Little Free Library Green Fabric ($5+): Get crafty with this fun LFL fabric!

Little Free Library Gray Fabric ($5+): And if you want a cooler color palette, here’s a nice gray option with bright primary colors. I love all of the different LFL illustrations!

Want more Little Free Library swag? Check out some Little Free Library book labels and stickers for your donations!