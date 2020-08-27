How to Get a Little Free Library Sign

So you’ve decided to run your very own Little Free Library! After you’ve set it up, now what? Do you just put books in it and hope the readers will come? Getting a Little Free Library sign and materials can help let newcomers know what exactly this little box of books on the curb is!

If you’re just getting started, make sure to register your Little Free Library on the official website. This lets other librarians know that you are in the area, and patrons can use the Little Free Library map to visit.

When you register, you’ll purchase an official Little Free Library sign. These come with unique charter numbers, special to your specific library! The Little Free Library plaques you see most often are purchased through the official site.

If you’ve already registered and want your library to stand out in your neighborhood to clue people in as to what they are, you can get even more custom signs and accessories.

Especially if you live in an area that doesn’t have many, it may be helpful to have a Little Free Library sign to tip passersby off as to what to do with the magical new library. There are also more fun accessories like Little Free Library printables to add to your happy house of books!

Add a free Little Free Library sticker to the outside!

Include these helpful Little Free Library bookmarks inside your library or inside individual books to help patrons get the idea of how to use their new neighborhood book share!

You can also splurge and add even more personality and excitement to your Little Free Library sign. Some Etsy sellers specialize in library plaques and signs, some of which you can customize to fit exactly what you’re looking for.

This wooden yard sign is such a cute addition to your Little Free Library!

Add a colorful decoration with this Little Free Library flag.

I’m obsessed with this Little Free Library sign that mimics the real library road signs!

There are tons of different ways to customize your new Little Free Library (or revamp your old one) and let patrons know what this library is and how to use it. Don’t be afraid to be creative and have fun!