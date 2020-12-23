17 Little Free Libraries to Buy

One of my husband’s pandemic projects was to build a Little Free Library. It’s not quite done yet, but it’s been such a fun project for him, since he loves working with wood. Of course, not all folks who’d love a Little Free Library at their residence—be it for free books, puzzles, pantry staples, games, or other goods of value to the local community—has access to the tools or skills to build one. Enter: a look at a wide range of awesome Little Free Libraries to buy.

Any of these Little Free Libraries to buy would make for excellent post-holiday projects and encourage creativity as you and your loved ones decorate the outside to create them in your own image. Buying a Little Free Library doesn’t mean you give up the freedom to make it your own; instead, you’re simply leaving the building to someone else, and have the chance to exercise your skills elsewhere.

Treat yourself or a loved one to one of these awesome Little Free Libraries.

Little Free Libraries To Buy Right Now

Developed by family of the founder of the Little Free Library movement, this option is quite spacious and allows for plenty of your personal touch. $290 and up, depending on the features you choose.

Prefer a mini Little Free Library? This one made of pine will do ya! $199.

This sharing library lets you select colors for it, so you don’t need to do a thing except place it where you wish when it arrives. $200 and up.

I’m a huge fan of this gorgeous cedar mini library. $219.

Check out this upcycled newspaper bin, now repurposed as a sharing library. There are a few colors to choose from. $339.

Need a small option for your space? This guy is a little cutie. It comes as unpainted pine, but I wanted to use this photo of how nice it looks with a little paint. $150 and up, depending on latch and roof options.

Made of European pine, this sharing library is built in what the creator calls the classic American style. It’s a looker! $250.

I’m obsessed with how much this little library looks like an actual library. $380.

Looking for a tall sharing library? This one’s a winer. $250 and up.

A gorgeous light-filled and cozy Little Free Library. $380.

This lending library is hand painted and absolutely popping with color. I’d buy it if one weren’t being made for me. $280.

Here’s another great option for those who would rather have their library painted for them. Lots of colors to choose from. $370.

This lending library will set you back a bit more than the other options, but just get a look at the dormer style. So clever and unique! $850.

Perhaps you’re looking for a prairie style lending library. If that’s the case, this is a total winner. $950, with customization options.

Maybe this custom treehouse style lending library is your style. $625.

Want to have the opportunity to make your own lending library but without needing to collect all of the supplies? You’ll want to pick up this kit that has everything you need to DIY but without the trips out to buy wood, hinges, or screws. $450 for the large library.

When scary season is 365/7/24, you need this bat lending library. $640.

Need more goods for your Little Free Library? Snag some Little Free Library book labels and learn how to get a Little Free Library sign, if your prebuilt doesn’t come with one (many of the above do!).