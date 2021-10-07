Quiz: Which Literary Vampire Are You?

St. Martin's Press From the New York Times bestselling author of the Nevernight Chronicle, Jay Kristoff, comes the first book of an astonishing dark fantasy saga



For nearly three decades, vampires have waged war against humanity; building their eternal empire even as they tear down our own. Now, only a few tiny sparks of light endure in a sea of darkness.



Imprisoned by the very monsters he vowed to destroy, the last silversaint is forced to tell his story. A story of legendary battles and forbidden love, of faith lost and friendships won, and the quest for humanity’s last remaining hope: The Holy Grail.

Hope you’ve got some garlic ready, because it’s vampire season. Whether you’re a fan of classic gothic literature and love to reread Dracula, or prefer your vampires on the sparkly side, you’ve got to admit there’s something undeniable alluring about these classic monsters. They never really seem to go out of style. Vampire stories might periodically seem passé from overuse and go into a brief decline (as we saw following the Twilight craze of the mid-2000s), but they always come back into popular culture again. We’re seeing it now, with a rise in vampire stories like the YA short story anthology Vampires Never Get Old and other recent hits like the Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires that prove that vampires are here to stick around.

As if there was really any question. The Vampyre was published in 1819, Carmilla in 1872, Dracula in 1897. These stories have been around for hundreds of years and will surely be around for hundreds more. Much like the immortal creature itself, vampire stories are here to stay.

Which leaves the question: exactly which literary vampire are you? With stories new and old to choose from, are you the prototypical horrifying creature of the night described in early vampire literature or more of the romantic figure we see more often in the 20th and 21st century? Do you have more in common with Octavia Butler’s Shori or Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Atl? I suppose you’ll just have to take our literary vampire quiz to find out.

And if you get a vampire you don’t recognize? Well, I guess it’s just time for you to pick up some more vampire books isn’t it?

All Results

Dracula from Dracula by Bram Stoker You’re a classic! Dracula is a showstopper with a flair for the dramatic, and you’re clearly the same. Bit of a horror buff, too, I bet.

Atl from Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia A modern take on the vampire classic. You’re a bit of a rebel, just like the Aztec vampire at the heart of this brilliant horror fantasy novel.

Edward Cullen from Twilight by Stephenie Meyer Well, you’re a bit of a YA heartthrob, aren’t you? Like the love interest from Twilight, you prefer the romantic side of vampires to the horror.

Carmilla from Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu The prototypical vampire of all vampire stories. Carmilla is at the intersection of gothic fiction and horror, so you’re clearly a fan of the classics.

Baz Grimm-Pitch from Carry On by Rainbow Rowell No typical vampire, you. Baz is a bit of a fun, fantasy take on vampires. Like him, you probably prefer fun and romance to horror in your life.

Shori from Fledgling by Octavia Butler You’re no regular vampire. Like Shori, the blood-drinking protagonist of Octavia Butler’s Fledgling, you are confident and composed and no stranger to hardship. But you prefer to live peaceably alongside humans. Things are just easier that way.

Gilda from The Gilda Stories by Jewelle Gomez Like Gilda, you are not someone easily defined. You’re a survivor who takes what life throws your way and makes the best of it. And, let’s be honest, way cooler than some stuffy old European vampire, anyway.

Louis from Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice A reluctant vampire like Louis, you might struggle to reconcile the more monstrous side of your identity with your human heart. But you’ll find a way.

