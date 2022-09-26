Literary Twitter Bots

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I carry all of my favorite books with me. Not literally — although I do keep an awful lot of them in the Kindle app on my phone — but in my mind. There are characters who live there rent free, and there are bits of writing, lines of dialogue, descriptions I can’t forget. Sometimes I feel like a walking book-and-movie-quote dispenser, thinking in other people’s words instead of my own.

But I don’t have the recall to always come up with the perfect quote for a situation. Most of the time, I write my own dialogue (as it were) and I revisit my favorite books to read and reread their words. But I’ve discovered a really fun way to interact with those words, without cracking a single spine (or opening my Kindle app): literary bots on Twitter. People with far more patience, technical know-how, and (in some cases) creativity than me have done the work to create Twitter accounts that post book quotes, character moments, and more.

Now, I’m not talking about fan accounts, necessarily, although as far as I can tell these are all fan-run, nor am I talking about official author accounts run by other people (with a couple of exceptions). These are accounts that either use a fancy script to create tweets or manually pre-schedule them. There are several types, as you will see below!

The Epistolary Bot Vita & Virginia Bot Possibly my favorite of all the bots, this one tweets excerpts from letters between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West. 5 April, 1927

I am all the time thinking about poetry and fiction and also of Vita.

Virginia — Vita & Virginia Bot (@VitaVirginiaBot) September 1, 2022 BTS Epistolary Bot This is the most out there bot I found, and I am one thousand percent positive it will appeal to some Book Riot readers! This bot takes popular BTS ships and posts them with a quote from a real love letter. The quotes are all properly sourced here and are from authors, musicians, and other public figures. namtaejin You wrote me a beautiful letter, — I wonder if you meant it to be as beautiful as it was. — I think you did; for somehow I know that your feeling for me, however slight it is, is of the nature of love… — bts epistolary bot 💌 (@btsepistolary) September 1, 2022

The Best Friends Bot Frog and Toad Bot I am Toad and my best friend is Frog, so of course I adore this bot (run by a real person who is lovely) that posts quotes and images from the Frog and Toad books by Arnold Lobel! Dear Toad, I am glad that you are my best friend. Your best friend, Frog. — Frog and Toad Bot (@FrogandToadbot) August 30, 2022

The Poetry Bot Sappho Bot Every three hours, a quote from one of Sappho’s poems or fragments, taken from Anne Carson’s translations in If Not, Winter, sometimes modified slightly to fit in a tweet. And in it a horse meadow has come into bloom

with spring flowers and breezes

like honey are blowing — Sappho Bot (@sapphobot) September 3, 2022 Rumi Daily quotes from the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, known for his love poems. Silence is an ocean. Speech is a river. When the ocean is searching for you, don't walk into the river. Listen to the ocean. — Rumi (@Rumi_Quote) September 1, 2022

The Imaginary Bot This last category is book-adjacent, rather than actually book specific. These are the bots that tweet story seeds, and they are, well, magical. It is my understanding that these are the most bot-like, pulling from lists of options to create plot scenarios (but please understand that I literally don’t know how they work and think they are really just magic). Magical Realism Bot Step aside, Gabriel García Márquez! (Just kidding, he is deceased.) This bot has been around since 2013 and was created by two PhD students in Australia. A murderer invents a better version of academia: Proposing marriage to undertakers. — Magic Realism Bot (@MagicRealismBot) September 1, 2022 Southern Gothic Bot This bot was created by Alix E. Harrow, author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, and coded by her brother! It was a ruinous morning, but not a stagnant one. You asked the mailman about it, luminously, but received no answer. — southern gothic bot (@TheDreamRot) August 9, 2022

While I’m sure the well is deep, those are my favorite literary bots, plus a few others I found interesting! If you’re looking to find a Twitter bot for your favorite, try searching for an author or book name plus the word bot or the word quote!