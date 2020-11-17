We could all use a little comfort and joy right now, and what better way to spread winter cheer than with literary holiday cards?

Whether you’re looking to send a card to your dearest book-loving friend, wish your book club members a “Literary Christmas,” or send a warm season’s greetings to everyone you know, these cards are sure to brighten the day of their recipients.

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Literary Holiday Cards for the Book Lovers in Your Life

Wish your loved ones a novel-ous holiday season with this illustrated card. $5.50.

Send some happy mail with peace, love, & all the books this holiday season. $4.50.

Stacks of books would certainly bring me joy this winter. $4.50.

Brighten somebody’s day with a merry little bookshelf pun card. $5.

Send all the cozy reading vibes with this “Happy Hibernating” card. $4.50.

Gifting books this holiday season? This is the card for you. $5.40.

Add a dramatic flair to your holiday mailing list with this William Shakespeare card. $3.42.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year—time to cozy up in your favorite reading chair. $5.68.

Library lovers are sure to be delighted by this New York Public Library Lion card. $6.

Deliver season’s greetings with this illustrated books & bicycle card. $4.

Send a literary Christmas greeting with this Little Women quote card. $4.

Could this reading bison card be any more adorable? $4.10.

This cozy watercolor card looks like a dreamy way to spend a winter evening. $3.99.

You can’t go wrong with a good book, a sleeping cat, and peppermint hot cocoa. $4.10.

Send a warm and lovely season’s greetings with this card featuring the ultimate winter essentials—books & pie! $5.